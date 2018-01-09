When a UP woman asked Rahul Gandhi to help her murderer-husband

There has been no dearth of unusual experiences for Rahul Gandhi ever since he took a plunge into active politics in 2004.

The Congress president on Monday narrated how a woman sought his help to rescue her murderer-husband, and ever since, he has been trying to answer how politicians can help the common people.

Gandhi said that he met the woman in a market when he was travelling in Uttar Pradesh some years ago while addressing the international conference of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (Gopio) in Bahrain

“A lady came running to me and she said, ‘Mujhe in logon ne barbad kar diya hai. (These people have destroyed my life). So I asked, ‘Who has destroyed your life?’ She said, ‘The police have destroyed my life because they have charged my husband with a 302 case (murder charge) on my husband,” Gandhi said in his first address to NRIs outside India after taking over as Congress president.

Gandhi has frequently toured India’s most populous state, where his parliamentary constituency Amethi is.

The 47-year-old leader said he initially felt the lady was complaining about a false case — a common occurrence in rural India. So Gandhi, who was elected as the Congress president in December last year, asked a policeman why was a false case lodged against the man.

“When I said this to him, he had a surprised look. So I got suspicious. I turned around and asked the lady, ‘Has your husband actually murdered someone?’ She said, ‘Yes, he has murdered someone’,” Gandhi said at an event attended by Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sam Pitroda.

Gandhi said he then countered the woman and asked her how could she seek his help if her husband has actually murdered someone.

“She asked me two questions that day. She looked at me and asked, ‘To phir tum rajneta idhar kyun chakkar kaat rahe ho? Tum rajnetaon ka kya fayda hai?’ Since that day wherever I go, I try to answer those two important questions,” Gandhi told the audience.

Gandhi is visiting Bahrain as its state guest and is expected to return to India on January 9.