When Tokyo met Tamil Nadu: Japanese couple has a ‘dream wedding’ in Madurai

There is nothing quite like getting married in India with the sheer number of ceremonies, guests, and the pomp and grandeur adding to the experience.

And this warmth spurred a Japanese couple to fly 6,400km from Tokyo to a south Indian city to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on Sunday.

According to The News Minute, Chiharu Obata and Yuto Ninaga got married in April last year in a small ceremony in their home country. But Obata, who is doing linguistic research in Tamil Nadu since 2014, nurses a special love for the state and its culture.

The 27-year-old came in contact with V Vinodhini and her husband Venkatesh - a couple from Madurai now settled in Japan. And they were behind all the arrangements for the Japanese couple so that they could get married in a Hindu ceremony in the temple city.

From exchanging the wedding vows in Tamil to taking the ‘sathapathi’ or seven rounds around the fire, the wedding went strictly by the book. The couple also had their wedding cards printed in Tamil.

“Many people in Japan desist from marrying the traditional way. Some get married in a church but we decided to do it here. Both sides of the family barely needed any convincing. I’m really happy today,” Obata told The Hindu.

Obata, who now speaks smooth Tamil, credits the fluency to her research on similarities between the south Indian and Japanese culture.

Speaking to The News Minute, her husband Ninaga revealed his fondness for Kollywood actors Dhanush, Vijay and said that he took inspiration from them to tie his veshti - a long loincloth traditionally worn during weddings.

The 31-year-old said he was getting used to the Tamil culture, even as the rituals were foreign to him.

The wedding was also attended by their families – all of whom dressed in traditional Indian attire.