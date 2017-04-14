While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

Here’s a list of top 10 stories to bring you up to date.

1) US drops massive non-nuclear bomb on Islamic State target in Afghanistan

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said. It was the first time the United States has used this size of bomb in a conflict. It was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.

Read the full story here.

2) Cash crunch may hit you this long weekend amid short supply from RBI

Bank holidays on Good Friday and Sunday as well as a shortfall in cash supply could trigger a weekend monetary crisis at ATMs in the country, especially the western and southern states. Banking sources said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is supplying only about 25% of the cash required for ATMs in several states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. Banks and cash logistics companies are finding it difficult to replenish ATMs in these states. The country has more than 200,000 ATMs.

Read the full story here.

3) Bypoll results: BJP continues to dominate, relief for Congress but big blow for AAP

The results of 10 assembly by-elections declared on Thursday brought cheer to the BJP and a sense of relief to the Congress but dealt another blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that finished a poor third in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The results again stamped the BJP’s domination of the country’s political landscape with five of the seats going to the party leading the ruling coalition at the Centre. The Congress won three and the Trinamool Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) one each. But it was AAP’s setback that would worry Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, coming just 10 days ahead of the Delhi civic polls.

Read the full story here.

4) Youth, fiancé harassed by BJP supporters in Meerut

Barely a day after Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) members allegedly thrashed a Muslim boy for being with a girl, another couple was allegedly harassed by BJP workers on Wednesday night. Police arrested one of the accused while two others were still at large.

Read the story here.

5) Pakistan: Journalism student brutally killed by mob over alleged blasphemy

A journalism student of a top university in Pakistan was mercilessly beaten and then shot dead by a vigilante mob of students from the same varsity, suspecting him of publishing blasphemous content online and promoting the Ahmadi faith, police said on Thursday. Mashal Khan, who studied journalism at the Abdukl Wali Khan University in Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was suspected by the mob of running Facebook pages that published blasphemous content.

Read the full story here.

6) US: Lawyer says man dragged off United Airlines flight has concussion, lost teeth

The passenger dragged from a United Express flight suffered a “significant” concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, one of his lawyers said Thursday. Dr. David Dao has been discharged from a hospital but he will require reconstructive surgery, said attorney Thomas Demetrio, whose law firm is representing the 69-year-old Kentucky physician. Dao was removed from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members. In widely distributed cellphone video , Dao can be seen being pulled from his seat and dragged away by airport police officers, his face bloodied.

Read the full story here.

7) Syrian president Bashar al-Assad says news of gas attack ‘100% fabrication’

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack was a “fabrication” to justify a US strike on his forces, in an exclusive interview with AFP in Damascus. The embattled leader, whose country has been ravaged by six years of war, said his firepower had not been affected by the attack ordered by US President Donald Trump, but acknowledged further strikes were possible. Assad insisted his forces had turned over all their chemical weapons stocks years ago and would never use the banned arms.

Read the full story here.

8) Pet dog dies saving woman from intruder in Mumbai

A stray dog that had been adopted by a woman repaid her kindness by laying down its life saving her from a knife-wielding attacker in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area recently. The woman, Sumiti Devendra, escaped unhurt but Lucky the dog bled to death within minutes after it took the knife thrust meant for the woman. Sumiti, 26, says she just can’t come to terms with losing Lucky, a neighbourhood stray she had adopted to ward off loneliness after losing her mother last year.

Read the full story here.

9) IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine help KKR thrash Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets

Riding on Gautam Gambhir’s unbeaten 72-run knock and Sunil Narine’s all-round show, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in match 11 of the 2017 Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens.

Read the full story here.

10) Sachin Tendulkar launches trailer of his biopic - Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Long before the Master Blaster arrived at the auditorium of the suburban multiplex where the trailer of his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was to be released, shouts of ‘Sachin Sachin’ had already been reverberating inside the hall. The excitement reached its peak when the legend himself entered the auditorium. Dressed in semi-formal attire, Sachin Tendulkar walked in to a rapturous welcome; just like those days when the Indian crowd stood up and waited anxiously at the fall of the second wicket. “I feel as nervous as during my first press conference in 1992,” Tendulkar said. “Till then, I had no idea of how press conferences were conducted, what happened in there and I kept asking a lot of guys in the dressing room on what was it all about,” he said.

Read the full story here.