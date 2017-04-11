While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

Here’s a list of top 10 stories to bring you up to date.

1) Pakistan says will hang ‘spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav, India calls sentencing pre-meditated murder

Pakistan said on Monday that a military court has sentenced to death Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for allegedly spying and stoking violence in Balochistan, drawing an angry response from New Delhi which said it will be a “premeditated murder” if carried out. India summoned the Pakistani high commissioner Abdul Basit and handed over a demarche describing the court proceedings as “farcical” and also put on hold the release of several Pakistani prisoners, scheduled for Wednesday.

Read the full story here.

2) Will Kulbhushan Jadhav be hanged? Pak rights activists don’t think so

While the chances of Kulbhushan Jadhav being hanged by Pakistan are slim, there is also very little possibility that he will be released, human rights activists in Islamabad said on Monday. “What the Pakistan Army has done is raise the stakes to publicly embarrass both the (Nawaz) Sharif and the (Narendra) Modi governments,” said one of them. The announcement by the army to sentence Jadhav to death was widely hailed in Pakistan by various quarters. Many have called for his immediate hanging. “This shows the decisive action of the army,” said TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood.

Read the full story here.

3) Spy vs spy: India has never sentenced a Pakistani to death for espionage

No Pakistani national has ever been sentenced to death in India for spying, officials said on Monday as relations between the neighbours hit a new low after a Pakistani military court awarded death penalty to former Indian navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav. Several serving and retired officials HT spoke to said they don’t recall any Pakistani being sentenced to death by India for spying. In a written reply to Parliament recently, junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said more than 250 Pakistani nationals were deported between 2014-2016. In contrast, Pakistan had executed one Indian national – Sheikh Shamim – in 1999, almost ten years after he was arrested on charges of spying.

Read the full story here.

4) EC defers Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25 after Srinagar violence

The Election Commission has postponed the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25 after violent public protests marred voting in the Srinagar by-elections this weekend, which left eight people dead and hundreds wounded. The poll panel said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has submitted that the law and order situation is not conducive to hold elections. The Valley saw a complete shutdown on Monday in response to a call from separatists.

Read the full story here.

5) EC, home ministry in war of words over Kashmir bypolls

The Election Commission has said that it has no obligation to consult the Union home ministry before holding elections, responding to an accusation of ignoring an advice to postpone bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir this April. The war of words broke out after violence engulfed Sunday’s by-elections to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. Home ministry sources said the poll panel ignored its advice to postpone by-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag, where voting was slated for April 12.

Read the full story here.

6) RSS converts 53 families in drive to make block in Jharkhand ‘Christianity-free’

At least 53 families in five tribal-dominated villages “returned to Hindu fold” in the last one month as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s “Christianity-free” block campaign in Jharkhand’s Arki, RSS workers have said. These families live in villages that are part of the Sindri panchayat, which the RSS says has been “hijacked” by Christian missionaries over the last 10 years. The alleged ghar wapsi, sources said, would continue throughout April.

Read the full story here.

7) We must realise that the country is entering a saffron era: VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is promoting its Hindutva ideology by holding 5,000 rallies across India, including several across Maharashtra, and seeking support for the contentious Ram temple issue. The right wing outfit thinks this is the right time to give the issue an impetus. “I think Yogi and Modi is a rare combination, which will never happen again. We have been demanding an amendment to the law to ensure that a temple is built on the disputed land,” said Surendra Jain, joint general secretary, VHP. He added, “We must realise that the country is entering a saffron era, with overwhelming support from the youth. With our ideology finding support at the Centre, we expect the actual construction work for the temple will begin in the next one year.”

Read the full story here.

8) Triple talaq, polygamy not sanctioned by Islam, Centre tells SC

Triple talaq and polygamy practised by many Muslims are not sanctioned by Islam, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. Urging the top court to declare these practices unconstitutional, the Centre asserted that they affected the fundamental right of Muslim women to live in dignity and without any security unlike women of other religions in the country. The arguments are part of Centre’s written submissions that would be taken up by a five-judge constitution bench during the ensuing summer vacation. The bench will determine the validity of the practices.

Read the full story here.

9) Hashim Amla trumps AB De Villiers as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Hashim Amla upstaged South African compatriot AB de Villiers in a Twenty20 clash for a change as Kings XI Punjab handed last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore their second defeat in the Indian Premier League on Monday. AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 89 to guide RCB to a modest 148 for four. However, Kings XI opener Amla played a steady hand, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 38 deliveries to take his to 150 for two, completing the eight-wicket win in 14.3 overs.

Read the full story here.

10) Mahesh Bhupathi handled it badly, Leander Paes also at fault: Anand Amritraj

The latest episode in the controversial relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is nothing but a “new chapter in old story”, feels former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj who criticized both the players for the current mess. Amritraj, Bhupathi’s predecessor, said the captain should have made it clear to Paes that he was not in the playing four and Paes should not have come to Bengaluru if he was not assured of a place in the playing squad.

Read the full story here.