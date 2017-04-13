While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

1- Pak toughens stand on Jadhav, won’t ‘give in to pressure from India’

Indian may have warned Pakistan of souring ties but Islamabad remains firm on the death sentence awarded to Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying his trial was fair. Pakistan envoy to New Delhi Abdul Basit said Jadhav was tried in a military court because he was not a civilian. India was working on legal as well as diplomatic steps to save the 46-year-old Jadhav as the Pakistani media reported that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa agreed not to bow to any pressure over the sentencing.

2- A fiery meal: Trump ordered Syria missile strike during dessert with Xi

This is diplomacy Donald Trump style. The US President gave the order to strike Syria with dozens of cruise missiles during dessert with visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he said in an interview on Wednesday. “We had finished dinner. We’re now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it,” Trump told the Fox Business network. “And I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded, what do you do?” Trump said. “And we made a determination to do it, so the missiles were on the way.”

3- Govt wants SC to revisit Afspa ruling, says its matter of national security

The government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, asking it to reconsider a decision that restrains the army from using “excessive or retaliatory force” in the country’s conflict regions. The court last July ruled that despite the armed forces (special powers) act, or AFSPA, the troops won’t use “excessive and retaliatory force” in Manipur. The Centre told the court on Wednesday the verdict was hampering the army’s ability to respond to situations in Kashmir and the Northeast, both regions torn by militancy. “It’s an issue of national security,” attorney general Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar.

4- Women can’t seek lesser punishment citing gender: SC

In these times of gender equality, women criminal will be treated at par with their male counterparts. Being a woman cannot be a ground for lesser punishment, the Supreme Court has ruled, setting aside a lower court order sparing jail term to a woman convicted of attempted murder. “Women are competing (with) men in the criminal world; they are emulating them in all the crimes; and even surpassing men at times. Therefore, concept of criminal justice is not necessarily synonymous with social justice,” the court said.

5- Contraceptive pill could help check monkey population

The answer to India’s out-of-control monkey menace could be a little pill. Scientists with the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India are trying to control the monkey population through a family-planning vaccine called porcine zona pellucida that has shown good results in America. The contraceptive programme, if cleared for use, will be the first in India where dwindling forests have driven monkeys towards villages and cities. Trials are on in Uttarakhand has nearly 150,000 monkeys. Test results have been satisfactory and the scientists are confident the contraceptive will keep the runaway monkey population down.

6- Art of Living event ruined Yamuna floodplains, fixing it will cost Rs 42cr

The Art of Living foundation’s three-day cultural even last year ruined the Yamuna floodplain, which will take at least Rs 42 crore and 10 years to be restored, an expert panel appointed by the national green tribunal, the county’s only green court, has said. The floodplain was severely harmed and “almost all its natural vegetation” was lost, affecting the natural habitat of animals, insects and other organisms. The panel has suggested a time-bound action plan, saying the floodplains have suffered different magnitudes of damage. The Art of Living spokesperson has accused the panel of bias and said the foundation was environmentally sensitive.

7- Bank accounts that receive remittances to be blocked if full details not given

Bank accounts used for transfer of funds to and from other nations will have to provide additional details of transactions and identity by April 30 or get blocked, the income tax department has said. Non-Resident Indians and their spouses or parents are among those affected by the directive, and will need to make a self-declaration with information such as residence status and purpose of transactions, or risk having their accounts frozen. Several banks have been caught unawares as well, and they will now need to rush to comply with the guideline before the month ends. The order is specifically for accounts opened between July 2014 and August 2015.

8- Noida property dealer kills partner’s wife, son over suspected money feud

A 50-year-old property dealer went on a killing spree at his business partner’s home after a suspected dispute over money, gunning down his wife and younger son, police have said. Armed with two pistols, knife and a surgical blade Rajesh Jolly entered Ajay Khurana’s Noida’s Sector 39 home on Tuesday night and started spraying bullets. He shot at Khurana’s wife, Anju, who came out of a room after hearing screams and gunshots. Anju died in hospital but her younger son, Ankush, who was having dinner, was killed on the spot. Khurana escaped with knife wounds while Jolly is being treated for deep head cuts in a hospital.

9- Try and hack our EVMs: Election Commission challenge to doubters

The Election Commission on Wednesday threw an “open challenge” to people to hack its electronic voting machines (EVMs), a move which comes after opposition parties urged the poll watchdog to turn back the clock to ballot system as they raised doubts over infallibility of the machines. “From the first week of May, experts, scientists, technocrats can come for a week or 10 days and try to hack the machines,” a source said. The challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.

10- Champions League: Real Madrid stage comeback, beat 10-man Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th European goal to give holders Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, first-leg. Arturo Vidal headed Bayern into a first-half lead, but then skied a penalty attempt on the stroke of half-time before Ronaldo volleyed the defending champions’ level. Ronaldo then slotted in the winner between goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s legs for the winner 13 minutes from time. Bayern played the last half-an-hour a man down after centre-back Javi Martinez was sent off for two fouls on Ronaldo within three minutes of each other.

