While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

Modi reaches out to backward Muslim communities, asks BJP to start dialogue on triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to expand his OBC outreach by asking party colleagues to attend to weaker segments within the Muslim community and push for resolution of such issues as triple talaq through dialogue, and not conflict. He spoke on triple talaq in his concluding address at the BJP’s national executive meeting while his remarks on backward Muslims were made in an intervention during the discussion on a resolution that hailed him for providing constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

‘You need lessons on keeping quiet’: PM Modi tells BJP leaders at Odisha meet

BJP leaders need to watch their words, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is watching. The ruling party’s supreme leader on Sunday gave fellow party men a lecture on how and when to “keep quiet”. The growing habit among ruling party leaders to speak out of turn, sometimes even creating a controversy, has not gone down well with Modi. “Every time I switch on television, I see a BJP leader making one or the other statement. You need lessons on keeping quiet,” a senior party functionary quoted Modi as saying during his concluding remarks at the BJP’s national executive meeting here.

Srinagar youth who was shot dead was no stone-thrower, say neighbours

Traces of dry, flaky bloodstains dot the spot on a narrow lane in Srinagar’s Batmaloo suburb where youngster Sajad Hussain Sheikh took a bullet to his head, fired by security force trying to disperse a group of stone-throwing protesters on Saturday. The neighbourhood is unusually quiet even for a weekend. Batmaloo’s SD Colony, where the Sheikh family lives, is swarming with paramilitary personnel. Sajad, his relatives said, was just 15, contrary to media reports stating his age as 22 or 23. He was a class nine student at a private school in Batmaloo and helped his father, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, run a small fast food stall selling kebabs from a barbeque in the evening.

J-K police file FIR against army for tying man to a jeep as human shield in Kashmir’s Beerwa

The Jammu and Kashmir police filed an FIR against the Indian Army for tying a man to a jeep as a human shield, the video of which sparked outrage in the Valley after it was shared few days ago. Police said it registered the first information report (FIR) in the Beerwa police station in Budgam district, the area where the video was believed to have been shot on April 9 when bypolls were held for Srinagar’s parliamentary seat. According to a local news agency KNS, police said that investigation is being conducted by SDPO Magam, and the FIR was lodged against the army’s 53 Rashtriya Rifles unit.

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai airports on high alert after hijack threat

Security at three major international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai has been stepped up after agencies were informed about a possible hijack attempt of an aircraft from these facilities. Officials said a high alert warning has been issued to the three facilities after the Mumbai police received an e-mail on Saturday night from a woman living there. The e-mail mentions that the woman overheard six boys talking about a possible aircraft hijack attempt at these facilities, they said. The Mumbai police shared the e-mail with all security and intelligence agencies.

Telangana raises Muslim quota to 12% taking state’s total quota above SC limit

The Telangana government passed a bill on Sunday to increase reservation in jobs and education for backward Muslims to 12%, exceeding the Supreme Court’s 50% ceiling for such benefits. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government bulldozed its way, convening a special assembly session on Sunday, a holiday, to pass the bill through a voice vote after hours of intense debate and suspension of five BJP legislators who opposed religion-based reservations.

Turkey referendum: President Erdogan claims victory, critics call fraud

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in Sunday’s referendum that will grant sweeping powers to the presidency, hailing the result as a “historic decision.” Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said unofficial results showed the “yes” side had won by a margin of 1.3 million votes. The president struck a conciliatory tone, thanking all voters regardless of how they cast their ballots and describing the referendum as a “historic decision.” “April 16 is the victory of all who said yes or no, of the whole 80 million, of the whole of Turkey of 780,000-square kilometers,” Erdogan said.

Nepal-China joint military drill begins

The first ever Nepal-China joint military drill began on Sunday at Nepal Army’s Para Training School Maharajgunj in Kathmandu. The People’s Liberation Army’s squad is taking part in ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2017’, which will focus on counter-terrorism and disaster response. The 10-day exercise will conclude on April 25. “We hope such joint military exercise would help Nepal and Chinese Armies to boost their professional capabilities,” the Nepal Army said.

Oh Snap! Netizens mistakenly uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

In a case of mistaken identity, many people downgraded and uninstalled the mobile application of e-commerce platform ‘Snapdeal’ instead of social networking app ‘Snapchat’ to mark their protest against certain unverified comments of Snapchat CEO about the Indian market. The social media on Sunday was abuzz with criticism against Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel after a report quoted one of the company’s former employees as saying that the top executive told him that the “app is only for rich people” and that he (CEO) was not interested in expanding the business to “poor countries” like India and Spain.

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Shardul Thakur revive RPS’ campaign, RCB slump to bottom

Brilliant bowling displays from Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur and Manoj Tiwary’s late cameo guided Rising Pune Supergiant to a 27-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. RPS are now sixth in IPL 2017 standings while Virat Kohli’s men have slumped to bottom of the table.

