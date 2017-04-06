While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

From Allahabad HC’s remark on UP’s slaughterhouse plan to Dalit groom being beaten for riding mare in ‘baraat’ to Yuvraj Singh wreaking havoc in IPL 10 opener, here’s a list of top 10 stories to bring you up to date.

1) Allahabad HC says choice of food is right to life, gives Adityanath govt 10 days for slaughterhouse plan

Choice of food and trade in foodstuff were part of right to life, the Allahabad high court has said, giving the UP government 10 days to draw up a plan so that its crackdown on illegal abattoirs and meat shops didn’t deprive people of their livelihood or food. The court’s Lucknow bench also said various food habits had flourished in Uttar Pradesh and these were an essential part of the state’s secular culture. It was responding to a petition of a trader who sought directions for the government to renew his meat shop licence because the delay was preventing him from carrying on his trade.

2) In Rajya Sabha, Congress demands EVM use be stopped immediately

The Congress became the latest party to demand a ban on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Wednesday, two days after Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the BJP’s election win in Uttar Pradesh, asking the Election Commission to release the devices for investigation into tampering allegations. During a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha over the use of EVMs, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “EVM should be stopped right now. In the upcoming civic polls of Delhi, assembly polls in Gujarat and other states EVMs should not be used.”

3) Alwar: Men beaten by gau rakshaks had valid permits for transport of cows

The five men thrashed by gau rakshaks on Jaipur-Delhi highway near Behror on Saturday, leading to death of one in hospital on Monday, had valid permits for transport of cows and calves, said family member of one of the injured men. “My brother bought three cows for Rs 75,000 from animal flea market in Jaipur on Saturday. He paid Rs 700 to Jaipur Municipal Corporation for transport permit,” said Yusuf Khan, brother of Azmat, who was among the five men assaulted by gau rakshaks. The gau rakshaks attacked the two vehicles, carrying 10 bovine - two cows and their calves in one, and three cows and their calves in the other - alleging that the cattle were being smuggled for slaughter.

4) Upper caste men beat up Dalit groom over riding mare in ‘baraat’

A Dalit groom was on Tuesday pushed down from the horse during ‘ghurchari’ and his family members in the ‘baraat’ (marriage procession) were allegedly beaten up by a dozen upper caste men at Sanjarwas village in Dadri district. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when groom Sanjay and his family had come to the village for his marriage with village resident Suman. However, when the ‘baraat’ was coming to Suman’s residence, a dozen men belonging to the Rajput community stopped it and pushed Sanjay down from the horse, saying Dalits were not allowed to perform this ritual.

5) Kashmiri cricketers detained after wearing Pakistan team’s jersey in match

A bunch of Kashmiri cricketers was detained on Wednesday after a video clip surfaced on social media, showing them wearing the Pakistani team’s jersey with the neighbouring country’s national anthem playing in the background. The clip has gone viral since the Kashmir Media Service, a news portal based out of Pakistan, uploaded the video along with a news report on its website. The Central Kashmir deputy inspector general of police, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, said the cricketers were detained for questioning. “The boys are in the police station.”

6) China says Dalai Lama’s Arunachal visit won’t benefit India, lodges protest

China launched a diplomatic attack on India on Wednesday for “obstinately” arranging the 14th Dalai Lama’s visit to the “disputed region” of Arunachal Pradesh, demanding an immediate stop to his ongoing tour and summoning Indian ambassador VK Gokhale to lodge a protest. “The visit will for sure trigger China’s dissatisfaction. This will not bring any benefit to India,” Hua Chunying, the ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, said. “The Chinese side will take necessary means to defend its territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests,” she added.

7) Taliban suicide bomber targets census workers in Lahore, 7 killed

A suicide attacker killed seven people - including five soldiers - and injured 19 others when he blew himself up near a vehicle carrying soldiers escorting census workers in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Bedian Road on the outskirts of the city at 8am. The bomber targeted a private van engaged by the Lahore cantonment board. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

8) US will take action on Syrian chemical attacks if UN doesn’t, warns diplomat Nikki Haley

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Wednesday that the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear “all the hallmarks” of President Bashar Assad’s government if the UN Security Council fails to act. “There are times at the United Nations when we are compelled to take collective action,” she said. “When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action”, she said.

9) UK eyeing projects in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

The United Kingdom is eyeing projects in the $51 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), officials said on Wednesday. International trade minister Greg Hands hosted a trade roundtable in London on Tuesday, attended by the UK’s ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan’s ambassador to the UK as well as representatives of British firms, policy experts, Chinese officials and banks. “The UK is poised to be a key partner of CPEC,” an official source said on Wednesday. The UK will host what the sources described as “a larger CPEC conference” in Islamabad in May.

10) Yuvraj Singh wreaks havoc as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Warner’s brilliant, running catch at long-off to send Chris Gayle back to the dugout was probably what tilted the Indian Premier League opener in holders Sunrisers Hyderabad’s favour on Wednesday. The defending champions, riding on a sizzling 62 off 27 balls from Yuvraj Singh and a measured half-century from Moises Henriques beat a threatening Royal Challengers Bangalore by 41 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad.

