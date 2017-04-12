While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

1) Way ahead for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Appeal in Supreme Court to persuasive diplomacy

Despite India’s strong message to Pakistan over the death sentence to former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on espionage charges, the course of action ahead for the condemned prisoner remains arduous. Jadhav has legal recourses at his disposal. He can move the Supreme Court of Pakistan, appealing against the military court which handed him the death sentence. If the Supreme Court upholds the sentence, Jadhav can seek Presidential pardon. In Islamabad, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif told the upper house of Parliament that Jadhav has the right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days.

Read the full story here.

2) Govt, Oppn come together to support Jadhav; confusion over Tharoor’s role in drafting Parliament resolution

The government and the Opposition came together in a rare show of solidarity for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Tuesday but there was confusion over whether the two were working together on a resolution condemning Pakistan for sentencing the Indian national to death for alleged spying. A report by NDTV said external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj sought Congress leader Shashi Thaoor’s help to draft a Parliament resolution condemning the verdict. In the evening, Swaraj played down the issue, tweeting: “There is no dearth of talent in my ministry. I have the assistance of very able secretaries.”

Read the full story here.

3) NDA partners raise beef issue at PM Modi’s unity dinner, call for sensitivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDA allies on Monday night that there were no differences between them, though some of the partners made discordant noises over issues such as the ban on beef and liquor shops. Modi tried to reach out to the allies, delivering a simple message on Tuesday to the NDA constituents to remove anxieties they might have had about the “Big Brother” BJP. “Aap hum hain, hum aap hain (you are us, we are you),” he said. His remarks were in response to several NDA allies expressing resentment over a lack of sensitivity in dealing with local issues and culture.

Read the full story here.

4) Chhattisgarh: Liquor sale prohibited in villages with population up to 3,000

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Tuesday said that his state has taken steps towards prohibition and as part of that, liquor sale will not be allowed in villages having a population up to 3,000. The sale of liquor has already been prohibited in villages having up to 2,000 population and now the government would keep villages with population up to 3,000 away from alcohol, Singh told reporters at the helipad in Munger, Bihar.

Read the full story here.

5) Adityanath govt promises 24-hour power in district headquarters, 18-hour in rural areas

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday decided to provide uninterrupted 24-hour power supply in all district headquarters and 18-hour in rural areas and announced some relief to potato farmers and sugarcane growers. The state cabinet also decided that tehsil headquarters and backward Bundelkhand region of the state will get 20 hours of power every day. It also gave nod to waive surcharge on all pending electricity bills, including those of domestic and commercial consumers.

Read the full story here.

6) Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by explosion, game versus Monaco postponed

An explosion rocked the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League encounter against Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday. According to police, one of the players, Marc Bartra was injured. The official Twitter handle of the Dortmund team, chronicled the sequence of events on their Twitter handle (@BVB). The game against Monaco has been postponed to Wednesday. The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to the stadium.

Read the full story here.

7) Indian doctors in UK more likely to face inquiries than British counterparts

A new study by experts at the University College London has said that doctors in the National Health Service trained in India and other non-EU countries are more likely to face inquiries based on complaints than their UK counterparts. Henry Potts, co-author of the study published in BMC Medical Education, told Hindustan Times on Tuesday: “Indian-trained doctors made up around 10% of doctors in the UK over this period, but contributed 22% of the performance assessment cases…They (India-trained doctors) are on average about five times more likely than a UK-trained doctor to be assessed. This is lower than countries like Bangladesh, Egypt and Nigeria, but higher than Ireland and South Africa.”

Read the full story here.

8) China to choose next Dalai Lama by draw of lots

The successor to the Dharamshala-based 14th Dalai Lama will be chosen in the traditional way of drawing lots from a sacred urn at the Jokhang monastery in Lhasa followed by the mandatory approval from the ruling Communist Party of China, Beijing has said. When required, the succession rules will follow traditional Buddhist religious rituals to be performed at the Jokhang temple, Tibetan Buddhism’s holiest temple, and regulations set by the CPC, the Chinese foreign ministry told Hindustan Times.

Read the full story here.

9) India to fix portion sizes in hotels, here’s how the world curbs food wastage

Ram Vilas Paswan, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution told HT on Monday that the NDA government is preparing to fix portion sizes of dishes served by hotels and restaurants, as a measure to curb food wastage. Here is a look at how France, US, UK, Germany and Scotland curtail food wastage.

Read the full story here.

10) Sanju Samson century steers DD to victory over Pune in IPL 2017

Sanju Samson scored the first century of 2017 Indian Premier League as Delhi Daredevils thumped hosts Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association on Tuesday. After being asked to bat by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, the Daredevils rode on Samson’s fine knock before a late blitz from Chris Morris helped them post 205 for four. In reply RPS was bowled out for 108 after Zaheer Khan (3/20) bowled out both openers cheaply.

Read the full story here.