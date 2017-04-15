While you were away: Top 10 stories to bring you up to date

1) Quit as defence minister due to ‘pressure’ of key issues such as Kashmir: Manohar Parrikar

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said the pressure of some key issues, like Kashmir, was one of the reasons why he opted to quit as the defence minister and return to the coastal state. “The pressure of the issues like Kashmir while working as defence minister in Delhi was one of the reasons why I chose to come back to Goa,” Parrikar said while addressing a gathering on the “I chose to come back to Goa when I got an opportunity to do so. When you are in the Centre, you have to tackle issues like Kashmir and others... Delhi is not my area of operations (and) that is why I used to feel under pressure,” he said speaking on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Read the full story here.

2) ‘It was do-or-die’: Army official on video of Kashmiri man tied to jeep

A video purportedly showing a Kashmiri man strapped to the front of an army jeep may have triggered outrage in Kashmir but army officials say it was a “do or die” situation during an attack by local residents in Budgam. Army sources said a five-vehicle convoy led by a major was carrying 12 poll officials when they came under heavy stone-pelting by locals, including women, who showered the cars with stones from rooftops in Budgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. “The stone attack sent things spinning out of control…it was do or die,” said the official.

Read the full story here.

3) Ahead of BJP’s national executive meet in Bhubaneswar, all eyes are on Yogi

As the two-day BJP national executive meet starts in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has created a buzz in the temple city. An indication to his ascension in the party hierarchy came from the choice of posters inside the venue — one on the dais showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and senior leader LK Advani and another on the opposite side of the hall showing Adityanath surrounded by leaders at his swearing in ceremony.

Read the full story here.

4) Defer Delhi MCD polls until EVMs are equipped with paper trails: Kejriwal to state election commission chief

The Election Commission (EC) should defer the Delhi civic polls by a month or two if it cannot equip all electronic voting machines (EVM) with paper trails, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also told reporters that the poll panel was using “redundant” EVMs in the Delhi Municipal elections that could be hacked “even by a child”. “I am an engineer from IIT, I can tell you 10 ways to tamper with EVMs,” he told news channel NDTV in a separate interview.

Read the full story here.

5) India to appeal against Jadhav’s death sentence, seeks charge-sheet: Envoy

India on Friday sought copies of the charge-sheet and the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav even as it reiterated its demand for consular access to the former Indian Navy officer arrested in Balochistan more than a year ago. Indian high commissioner Gautam Bambawale demanded the charge-sheet and the judgement of the Pakistani military court that sentenced Jadhav to death when he met foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua. Bambawale “also sought consular access for the 14th time”, said a brief statement from the Indian mission.

Read the full story here.

6) School ‘under RSS’ skips holiday on Ambedkar birth anniversary in Punjab, faces action

After receiving a complaint, officials of the Mansa district education department visited the Sarvahitkari Vidya Mandir, in Dulowal village and found it to be open on Ambedkar Jayanti. This, among other violations, is part of a report sent to higher officials about the school, which, according to its principal, “comes under the RSS”. The officials also found some books with literature “glorifying a particular religion” that were mandatory course material for students. “Some literature material has been seized from the school premises and we have also taken notice of the fact that …this school remained open on a national holiday. It was also found that in violation of laws, the school has been issuing books from private publishers,” said a deputy district education officer.

Read the full story here.

7) Congress launches website on works, life of Dr Ambedkar

The Congress launched a digital platform on the life and works of Dalit icon and main architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary on Friday. The website ‘Quest For Equity’ (www.questforequity.org) contains pictures of his achievements and a copy of the original Constitution of India. It also has more than 300 archival pictures of Ambedkar, 97 scans of his correspondence and the full transcripts of the Constituent Assembly debates.

Read the full story here.

8) Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank transfers

Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the US National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks. The release included computer code that could be adapted by criminals to break into SWIFT servers and monitor messaging activity, said Shane Shook, a cyber security consultant who has helped banks investigate breaches of their SWIFT systems.

Read the full story here.

9) Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani registers to run in May elections

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani registered Friday to run in the upcoming presidential elections in May, saying he will continue to preserve a landmark nuclear deal that his country reached with world powers in 2015. Journalists watched as Rouhani, 68, registered on the fourth day of the allocated period which ends on Saturday evening. The upcoming vote will be seen, among other things, as a referendum on the nuclear agreement with world powers, under which Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Read the full story here.

10) IPL 2017: Andrew Tye’s hat-trick powers Gujarat Lions to big win v Rising Pune Supergiant

Andrew Tye’s brilliant spell of 5/17, including a hat-trick, helped Gujarat Lions to a seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 Indian Premier League. This was GL’s first win this season. Suresh Raina’s bowlers restricted Rising Pune Supergiant to 171 for eight in 20 overs with Aussie pacer Andrew Tye’s brilliant show on his IPL debut. Raina then remained unbeaten on 35 to steer his team to a seven-wicket win after openers Dwayne Smith (47 off 30 balls) and Brendon McCullum (32-ball 49) had an explosive 94-run partnership.

Read the full story here.