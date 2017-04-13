From repolling in Kashmir to drug menace in Punjab, the top headlines today

To ensure that you don’t miss your daily dose of news, HT brings you the top stories of the day. Have a look.

Cases against BJP youth leader who offered bounty on Mamata’s head, CID slaps charges

A youth BJP leader is facing up to 14 years in jail for offering a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to behead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee that triggered a political storm and widespread condemnation, even prompting the parent party to distance itself. A local resident lodged a police complaint in West Bengal’s Bolpur, the same area where a cane charge on a crowd on Hanuman Jayanti allegedly infuriated Yogesh Varshney – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader -- to make the announcement. Tapas Mondal said in the complaint that the bounty created “high commotion and tension in the area”.

Repolling in 38 Stations in Kashmir today

Polling will be held again at 16 polling booths of the Chadoora assembly segment of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, eight at Budgam and Chrar-e-Sharif, five booths at Beerwah and one at Khan Sahib. To pre-empt a repeat of Sunday’s violence during which a polling station was torched and arson was attempted at two others, police and security forces are carrying out raids to round up potential suspects. “As many as 50 people have been rounded up and search is continuing for others,” a senior police official said.

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging use of EVMs in polls

The Supreme Court will today hear pleas that challenge the use of EVMs in elections. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party has challenged the use of EVMs while former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ataur Rehman is contesting the use of EVMs without equipping them with voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). Senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for Rehman, argues that there is a judgement of the apex court which gave a specific direction to the Election Commission that the “paper trail” is an indispensable requirement of free and fair elections but it is yet to be implemented.

Delhi student commits suicide after ex-boyfriend threatens to leak personal videos

A 21-year-old B.Com student committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi’s Chandrawal area after her former boyfriend allegedly threatened to post their personal videos on social media. Blaming him for her suicide, the student also mentioned in her suicide note that the staff at Model Town police station in northwest Delhi did not help her when she approached them with a complaint. She wrote that they were equally responsible for her death.

Jobs and education: Telangana may hike reservations for STs, Muslims to 10%

The Telangana cabinet on Wednesday decided in principle to increase the percentage of reservations for Muslims and Scheduled Tribe (ST) members at educational institutions and workplaces across the state. Though the quantum of the hike has not been finalised, official sources indicated that reservations for both Muslims and STs were likely to go up to 10% from the existing 4% and 6% respectively.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s drug drive in Punjab races against time

At his first rally after being re-appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh publicly swore that if he was voted to power, he will wipe out the drug menace from the state in four weeks. After coming to power, Amarinder has shown the intent to act. A special task force (STF) has been formed and he handpicked Harpreet Sidhu, a tough-talking 1992 batch IPS officer with experience in anti-Maoist operations, as his man for war on drugs. But the question being asked is: can the Congress government meet the oft-repeated deadline—four weeks?

North Korea preparing for sixth nuclear test, satellite images show

North Korea is ready to launch a nuclear test at its Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, the 38 North monitoring group reported. The 38 North analysis group described the test site as “primed and ready.” “Commercial satellite imagery of North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site from April 12 shows continued activity around the North Portal, new activity in the Main Administrative Area, and a few personnel around the site’s Command Center,” the North Korea-related analysis website said.

First female Muslim judge of US found dead in New York’s Hudson River

A ground-breaking black jurist who became the first Muslim woman to serve as a US judge was found dead in New York’s Hudson River on Wednesday, the police said. Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old associate judge of New York’s highest court, was found floating off Manhattan’s west side at about 1:45 pm, a police spokesman said. Police pulled Abdus-Salaam’s fully clothed body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family identified her and an autopsy would determine the cause of death, the spokesman said.

Trade deal with India may not be possible as offers made not adequate, says Australia PM

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said it might not be possible to reach a free trade deal with New Delhi, despite his and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to revive talks. Turnbull, who returned to Canberra on Thursday following his visits to Mumbai and New Delhi, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that, at this point in time, a free trade agreement was not viable. “It may be that the conclusion will be reached that the parties are too far apart to enable a deal to be reached at this time,” Turnbull said. “The fact is that the Indian offers have not been adequate to date. It has got to be a deal worth doing.”

Russia vetoes UN resolution to condemn Syria chemical attack, China abstains

Russia vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in a town in northern Syria and demanded a speedy investigation, triggering clashes between Moscow and the measure’s Western backers. The vote on the Security Council resolution drafted by Britain, France and the United States was 10 in favour, Russia and Bolivia against, and China, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia abstaining.

Dilip Kumar is on Facebook and this Saira Banu video will warm your hearts

A moving video of veteran actress Saira Banu with her ailing husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, is among the first updates to be shared on his official Facebook account. The account is called Official: Dilip Kumar.

Modi world’s most followed leader on Instagram, US President Trump also on list

With 6.8 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world’s most followed leader on Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram, a new study revealed on Wednesday. Modi, who was at third spot on Instagram last year, is closely followed by the US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers, said the study conducted by global public relations firm Burson-Marsteller.

