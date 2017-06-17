While you were away: Top stories to bring you up to date

Kashmir: 6 policemen killed, faces disfigured in ambush in Anantnag, LeT claims attack

Terrorists on Friday ambushed a police party on the outskirts of Anantnag district of South Kashmir and killed six policemen, including a station house officer, of Achabal area. The attack took place when the police party was travelling in a jeep in the Achabal area, some 65 km from Srinagar. The militants ambushed the team at Kulgad village and fatally shot the policemen in their faces from close range, disfiguring them, and escaped with their weapons. All the six policemen, including station house officer, Feroz Ahmed, died on the spot.

Read the story here

Rajasthan officials allegedly beat man to death after he objected to their ‘photographing women defecating in public’

A group of government officials allegedly lynched a 55-year-old Muslim man for trying to stop them from photographing women defecating in public in a Rajasthan town on Friday. Five municipal council officials – including the commissioner – allegedly kicked, punched and beat social worker Zafar Khan with a stick in Pratapgarh town, said a police complaint filed by his brother. The officials were out on a morning round in a slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zafar objected, local residents said.

Read the story here

Aadhaar-less bank accounts will be shut down after December 31

Bank accounts that are not linked to Aadhaar will be frozen and no new accounts can be opened without the 12-digit biometric identity number after December 31, according to new government rules. Aadhaar cards along with Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or Form 60 for those outside the tax net will also be mandatory from now on for transactions above Rs 50,000. Those who don’t have the documents will have to prove they have applied for them.

Read the story here

Suspend Delhi govt but don’t harass us every day: AAP on CBI action

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday criticised the Centre for what it called a ‘raid’ by the CBI at deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, saying it signalled the BJP-led government’s ‘resolve’ to not let the AAP regime in Delhi work. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said “Today’s raid signals the resolve of the Centre to not let the AAP government work. The BJP wants to destroy the opposition. The intention is to take revenge through relentless harassment. So it will be better to suspend the government,” Singh said. The CBI denied AAP’s charge and said no “search or raid” was conducted at Sisodia’s residence.

Read the story here

PM gives Rs 50K to Kota orphans who found almost Rs 1 lakh in demonetised notes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 50,000 for an orphan brother-sister duo in Kota who had found Rs 96,500 in demonetised bank notes months after the deadline to exchange such notes was over. Apart from the money sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s Discretionary Fund (PMDF), Modi also got the two children, 17-year-old Sooraj Banjara and his nine-year-old sister Saloni, insured under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY).

Read the story here

Trump confirms he is under investigation, seeks to undermine justice department

US President Donald Trump publicly confirmed he is under investigation in connection with Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and alleged collusion by his campaign aides, as he sought to attack and undermine the justice department and officials responsible for it. Trump tweeted: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt”.

Read the story here

Helmut Kohl, chancellor who reunited Germany, dies at 87

Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, has died at 87. Kohl’s Christian Democratic Union party posted on Twitter: “We are in sorrow. #RIP #HelmutKohl.” The daily newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died Friday at his home in Ludwigshafen. Over his 16 years at the country’s helm from 1982 to 1998 — first for West Germany and then for all of a united Germany — Kohl combined a dogged pursuit of European unity with a keen instinct for history.

Read the story here

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin; men-women, Shia-Sunni can pray together

Seyran Ates’ vision of a liberal mosque where all Muslims can pray together women and men, Sunni and Shia, straight and gay turned into reality Friday as dozens of people came together in Berlin to inaugurate a new house of prayer. Ates, a well-known women’s right activist and lawyer, preached in front of the crowd which filled the mosque. A female imam from the United States, Ani Zonneveld, called for prayer as the faithful kneeled behind her in rows, all turned in the direction of Mecca.

Read the story here

Madam President: Why Sushma Swaraj may be an ace in Narendra Modi’s deck of cards

There are very good political reasons for a contender to emerge from a shortlist of three accomplished women — Sushma Swaraj, Sumitra Mahajan and Draupadi Murmu. Of these there is no question that Swaraj would be the best candidate. Swaraj would win and restore an Abdul Kalam-like ‘People’s President’ reputation to the otherwise stodgy and formal office.

Read the column here