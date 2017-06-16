While you were away: Top stories to get you up to date

India in Champions Trophy final, Karnataka-born IS operative declared global terrorist, how Muslims saved lives in London fire, US Senate passes bill to block Trump on Russia sanctions.

Top stories to bring you up to date:

India steamroll Bangladesh, set up ICC Champions Trophy final vs Pakistan

In Birmingham, the city of Cadbury World, India tasted sweet success as Virat Kohli’s men stormed into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy with a nine-wicket win against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston cricket ground. India will play Pakistan in the final at The Oval on Sunday. Rohit Sharma (123 not out), who struck his 11th ODI century, and Shikhar Dhawan milked the Bangladesh pace attack as India never looked back. Chasing 265, India won with 59 balls to spare with Virat Kohli being unbeaten on 96. Read the story here.

Gulf crisis: Migrant workers, including Indians, in Qatar worried about jobs and food prices

Ajit, an Indian electrician, is just seven months into his new job but right now he is a worried man, like many other members of the huge migrant workforce in Qatar. He frets not only about his job, his future in the country but also the price of food. “If this continues, there will be problems for people like us, the workers. The price of food will go up and there will be no jobs,” he says. Beyond the discussion of the political and security aspects of the situation in Qatar, it is the country’s foreign workforce - totalling more than two million, mostly from south Asia -- who are on the frontline when it comes to the immediate impact of the crisis. Read the story here.

Karnataka-born IS operative Mohammed Shafi Armar declared global terrorist by US

The US on Thursday declared Karnataka-born Islamic State operative Mohammad Shafi Armar and two others as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and imposed financial sanctions against them, the first time that American authorities have taken such action against an Indian member of the terror group. The state department described Armar as a “leader and head recruiter in India for the Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group, ISIS”. “He has cultivated a group of dozens of ISIS sympathisers who are involved in terrorist activities across India, such as plotting attacks, procuring weapons, and identifying locations for terrorist training camps,” said a statement from the state department. Read the story here.

London fire: Muslims awake for Sehri in Ramzan helped save many lives

Muslim residents observing Ramadan have been hailed as heroes after they helped save many sleeping neighbours from the horrific Grenfell Tower fire. Residents who had stayed up for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) saw the inferno break out just before 1 a.m. After sensing the smoke smell about an hour after midnight Tuesday, the fasting Muslims came out of their homes and began running around, frantically knocking on neighbours’ doors to wake them up. Read the story here.

If BJP-ruled Maharashtra, UP can give waiver, why can’t Madhya Pradesh: Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said if BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra can announce farm loan waivers why the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh cannot do this. Scindia, sitting on a 72-hour satyagraha since yesterday in support of farmers, also criticised the state’s BJP government for not taking any action against those who fired at the farmers in Mandsaur last week, killing five of them. Read the story here.

Uber sued after allegedly obtaining rape victim’s medical records

A woman sued Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday claiming top executives at the ride-hailing company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents. The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, comes two days after Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said he would take a leave of absence from his troubled company. Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking at the company he helped found, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The lawsuit cites several media reports which said Kalanick and others doubted the victim’s account of her ordeal. Read the story here.

TDP MP creates ruckus at Vizag airport; banned by IndiGo, others

A TDP MP allegedly created a ruckus and pushed an airline staffer after he was denied boarding by IndiGo for being late -- prompting a flying ban by the budget carrier, state-run Air India and SpiceJet. While IndiGo had finally accommodated JC Diwakar Reddy of Telugu Desam Party, to which Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju also belongs, on the same flight this morning, later it decided to ban him from taking its flights. State-run Air India as well as budget carrier SpiceJet soon followed suit by barring him from their flights. Read the story here.

US Senate passes bill to block Trump on Russia sanctions, Putin says unjustified

The US Senate passed a legislation with near unanimity on Wednesday that proposes new sanctions against Russia and seeks to prevent the Donald Trump administration from watering down or removing those embargos already in place. The bill, which is an amendment to another bill on sanctions on Iran, passed in a 97-2 vote. It will now be taken up by the House of Representatives before it goes to Trump to be signed into law. Read the story here.

India-Pakistan cautioned against bringing bilateral hostility to SCO table

India is ready to cooperate with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on connectivity and trade given the initiatives take into account the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the countries in the group, ambassador VK Gokhale said. But speaking to reporters at the flag-raising ceremony at the SCO Secretariat, Chinese assistant foreign minister Kong Xuanyou cautioned against bringing India-Pakistan’s hostility to the SCO table. “In the charter of the SCO, there is a clause that the hostility between bilateral relations should not be brought to the organisation. I believe both countries should abide by this charter of the organisation,” Kong said. Read the story here.

Strong signs that Anil Kumble will resign as Indian cricket team coach

There is a strong indication that Anil Kumble’s job as the Indian cricket team’s head coach is on the line. Although the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, is keen that the former leg-spinner continue at least till the end of the limited overs series in the West Indies, Kumble may not like to continue. While reports of rift with captain Virat Kohli may not be totally true, Kumble’s presence in the dressing room is not welcomed by senior players, revealed a top BCCI source. “Yes, players do not want him and there will be a change in coach for sure,” a cricket board official said. Read the story here.