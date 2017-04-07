While you were away: Top ten stories to bring you up to date

Here are the top stories of the day before:

1) Before we could say anything, we were attacked: Survivor on assault by Alwar cow protection group

Azmat Khan would have never imagined that his plans to start a dairy business at his village would land him in hospital with multiple fractures. And leave a friend dead, lynched by Hindu radicals. Speaking to the Hindustan Times at his house, Khan recalled the incident that is likely to remain etched in his memory for life. “Before we could say anything, they started beating us mercilessly. We were pulled out and beaten with sticks, belts and other weapons for a long time. They also tore the transportation permit we got from Jaipur municipal corporation,” Azmat said.

2) Yogi Adityanath says nothing wrong with Hindu Rashtra concept, BJP defends him

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath endorsed the Hindu Rashtra theory on Thursday, saying there’s nothing wrong with such a move if that serves the interests of the people and country. Right-wing groups led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been pitching to make India a Hindu nation, a hugely debatable topic in a constitutionally secular country of 1.2 billion people of different faiths. There is nothing wrong in the Hindu Rashtra concept. The Supreme Court has defined Hinduism as a way of life,” Adityanath said in an interview to Doordarshan.

3) Babri case: SC reserves order on plea against BJP leaders, including Advani

The Supreme Court called the delay in the Babri Masjid demolition case an “evasion of justice” and reserved its verdict on the CBI’s plea to restore criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. A bench of justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman said on Thursday that it will consider in the interest of justice ordering a time-bound day-to-day trial, to be completed preferably within two years, since the case hasn’t progressed in the past 25 years.

4) BJP Bengal chief, others booked for carrying swords

In a surprise move, the Bengal government on Thursday evening registered criminal case against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and others under non-bailable sections of the Arms Act and Indian Penal Code for carrying swords at Ram Navami rallies the day before. It all happened three hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced at a government programme in Bengal’s Purulia district that she would take legal action against those who brandished weapons at Ram Navami rallies. “I am not going to tolerate any muscle flexing in the name of religion,” she said.

5) MP: 10 Muslims held for allegedly raising anti-India slogans, uprooting RSS flag

Ten persons of a minority community have been arrested and around 50 others of the same group were booked for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans and uprooting an RSS flag post in Gandhinagar, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Sunday, they said, adding that one of the arrested persons was a minor and he was released on bail by a local court. On Sunday evening, members of the minority community allegedly objected to a new RSS shakha set up near their place of worship in Gandhinagar. While the RSS activists alleged that the members raised anti-India slogans, the latter complained that the RSS workers had hurled stones at their religious place, police said.

6) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad regrets Air India episode, requests Centre to lift airlines’ ban

Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad on Thursday expressed “regret” for his alleged assault of a senior Air India employee, signalling a climbdown by the party hours after it threatened to stall all flights out of Mumbai over the flying ban on the MP. Gaikwad, an MP from Osmanabad, was banned by six airlines after the incident last month. He also claimed on TV about hitting the Air India employee with his slippers 25 times.

7) North Korea to deliver ‘ruthless blow’ if provoked by US: Envoy

North Korea is ready to deliver the “most ruthless blow” if provoked by the United States, its ambassador to Moscow said Thursday, after President Donald Trump pledged to keep building up defences against Pyongyang. “Our army has already said that if there will be even the smallest provocation from the United States during exercises, we are ready to deliver the most ruthless blow,” Interfax news agency quoted ambassador Kim Hyong-Jun as saying.

8) South Korea test fires 800km-range missile

South Korea has successfully test-fired a home-developed ballistic missile with a range long enough to hit any part of North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the North fired its own ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan — which analysts dubbed a warning ahead of a China-US summit, at which Pyongyang’s accelerating atomic weapons programme is set to top the agenda. South Korea is protected under an American security umbrella and is home to thousands of US troops.

9) Reliance Jio closes 3-month Summer Surprise offer after TRAI advisory

Reliance on Thursday said it was withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits announced under its Jio Summer Surprise after receiving an advisory from the telecom regulator. “Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise,” the company statement said. “Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days,” it added.

10) IPL 2017 T20: Steve Smith, Imran Tahir guide RPS to 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians’ luck with the Indian Premier League opening clash did not change as they slumped to their fifth straight loss in the IPL-10 clash as Rising Pune Supergiants won by 7 wickets on Thursday. Rising Pune Supergiants skipper Steve Smith slammed a half-century on his captaincy debut while his teammate Ajinkya Rahane scored 60 as the hosts chased down MI’s 184 for eight with one ball to spare.

