While you were away: Top ten stories to bring you up to date

Here are the top stories of the day before:

1) Four killed as truck drives into crowd in Swedish capital

A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and wounding 15 in what the Prime Minister of Sweden said appeared to be a terrorist attack. Swedish police said they had arrested one person after earlier circulating a picture of a man wearing a grey hoodie. They did not rule out the possibility other attackers were involved.

2) Tarun Vijay sparks racism row: ‘We’ve south India... we live with black people’

Former BJP parliamentarian Tarun Vijay waded into a racism row on Friday after a video of the politician making apparently racist remarks about “south Indians” went viral on social media. Vijay was invited by news channel Al Jazeera’s online show The Stream to discuss the recent attacks on African students. During his defence of India the former Rajya Sabha MP made the controversial remark. “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the politician was seen saying in the video.

3) Govt mulls digital channel to tell ‘India story’ to the world, counter foreign narrative

If the information and broadcasting ministry agrees to a proposal by Prasar Bharti – its broadcast arm – India will have a digital channel to tell the “India story” to challenge “the anti-India narrative in foreign media”. In a report submitted to the ministry on Wednesday, a Prasar Bharati Committee on establishing a Digital Platform for India has suggested a platform that will report on international news to a global digital audience with an India perspective.

4) Supreme Court asks Centre, states why cow vigilantes shouldn’t be banned

The Supreme Court asked the central government and five BJP-ruled states on Friday to say within three weeks why cow protection groups shouldn’t be banned amid growing outrage against vigilantes accused of violence and even murder. The directive came on a petition filed by Congress leaders Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla, who called for cow protection groups to be declared illegal, saying there has been a spike in instances of vigilantism.

5) In Uttar Pradesh, cops halt church prayer after Hindu group alleges conversion

Police stopped a prayer attended by more than 150 people, including 11 American tourists, at an Uttar Pradesh church on Friday after the right-wing Hindu Yuva Vahini complained that the event was a cover for religious conversion. The youth group, set up by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, filed a complaint against Yohannan Adam, the pastor of the church at Dathauli of Maharajganj district. The organisation accused him of converting Hindus to Christianity, a charge the pastor denied.

6) Sartaj Aziz on Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest: ‘If we do more, he will be acquitted’

Pakistan’s foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz has said the government did not take harsh steps against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed for fear that he would be let off by the courts. In an interview with German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle posted this week, Aziz defended Pakistan’s decision to limit its actions against Saeed to house arrest -- a move the interviewer referred to as a “slap on the wrist” - saying, “If we do more, he will get acquittal of the court. Three times he has got acquittal of the court.”

7) AAP says L-G Baijal cancelled its Delhi office space allotment, alleges discrimination

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cancelled the allotment of office space to the Aam Aadmi Party on DDU Marg near ITO by the Arvind Kejriwal government, a development that could lead to another round of confrontation between the Delhi government and the L-G office. While the development prompted sharp criticism from AAP leaders, L-G office sources said the decision was taken in the light of the Shunglu committee report red-flagged the decision because the lieutenant governor’s approval was not taken despite land in Delhi being a reserved subject under the Centre’s purview.

8) Air India lifts travel ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, pilots refuse to fly him

Air India lifted on Friday a ban on Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad but a section of national carrier’s pilots refused to fly him unless he apologised for allegedly assaulting a senior cabin crew on board a flight last month. Gaikwad expressed regret for the incident but did not apologise in a letter to civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju on Thursday.

9) Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as associate justice of US Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to become the newest associate justice on the Supreme Court Friday, elevating Donald Trump’s nominee following a corrosive partisan confrontation that could have lasting impacts for the Senate and the court. Vice President Mike Pence was presiding as the Senate voted 54-45 in favor of Gorsuch, a 49-year-old veteran of the 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Denver whose conservative rulings make him an intellectual heir to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat he will fill. Gorsuch won support from 51 of the chambers’ Republicans as well as three moderate Democrats up for re-election in states that Trump won last fall.

10) IPL 2017: Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir star as KKR pummel Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn smashed unbeaten half-centuries as former IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets to make a rousing start to their campaign at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. What seemed a formidable target soon ended up looking like a below par one as Lynn and Gambhir toyed with the Gujarat Lions bowling, putting on 73 runs in the six powerplay overs.

