While you were away: Top ten stories to bring you up to date

8 killed in Kashmir as bypolls in 8 states trigger violence, Srinagar registers less than 10% voter turnout

The Kashmir Valley responded in anger and political violence was recorded in Madhya Pradesh during by-elections to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and 10 assembly constituencies in eight states, including New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden seat, on Sunday. The voter turnout in Srinagar was sub-10% as the bypoll recorded mass protests and clashes with security forces, which killed at least eight people allegedly throwing stones and wounded more than a 100 personnel. Separatists called for a two-day shutdown to protest the deaths of civilians. “We know hartal would not affect government policy towards us but it is the only option to express our collective grief,” separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Yasin Malik said in a joint statement.

Srinagar bypoll: Pellet horror returns to Kashmir

The controversial pellet guns made a return to Kashmir on Sunday, the day Srinagar parliamentary constituency went to bypoll, claiming one life and injuring scores. Of the eight people killed in the polling-day violence, one succumbed to pellet injuries while others died of bullet wounds as security forces retaliated on violent protesters. Director general of state police SP Vaid told HT, “One death was due to use of pellet gun.”

Palm Sunday church bombings kill at least 44 in Egypt, IS claims attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for bombing two Egyptian churches as worshippers gathered to mark Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people in the deadliest attacks on the Coptic Christian minority in recent memory. The attacks followed a Cairo church bombing in December and came weeks ahead of a planned visit by Catholic Pope Francis intended to show support for the country’s Christian minority. The first bombing struck the Mar Girgis church in the city of Tanta north of Cairo, killing 27 people. Emergency services scrambled to the scene when another bombing rocked the Saint Mark’s church in Alexandria where Coptic Pope Tawadros II had been leading a Palm Sunday service.

EC cancels RK Nagar bypolls in Chennai after I-T raids uncover evidence of bribery

The Election Commission cancelled the RK Nagar by-elections scheduled for April 12 after evidence of rampant corruption and bribery came to light following a series of high profile raids by the Income Tax Department, sources said on Sunday. The Commission’s decision will mean that the hotly contested elections to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s constituency, which was heading for a fierce fight between the splinter factions of the AIADMK and the DMK, will now take place at a later unspecified date.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demands law that bans cow slaughter across India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday condemned the violence by self-styled cow protection groups even as he pushed for a law for a countrywide ban on cow

slaughter. Bhagwat’s statement came at an event to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, days after the lynching of a Muslim dairy farmer by gau rakshaks in Rajasthan sparked a nationwide row. Bhagwat said that violence by cow protectors “defames” the efforts of cow protection. “Nothing should be done while protecting cows that hurts the belief of some people. Nothing should be done that is violent. It only defames the efforts of cow protectors... The work of cow conservation should be carried out while obeying laws and the Constitution,” Bhagwat said.

BJP dares Mamata, welcomes leaders on dais with machete

Throwing a direct challenge to the Mamata Banerjee government to act on its threat of taking legal action against people holding processions with arms, the Diamond Harbour unit of BJP on Sunday welcomed its leaders on dais, including state president Dilip Ghosh, with a machete. Justifying the act, Ghosh said during his speech, “We are not scared of her threats of legal action. We’ll carry weapons that our Hindu gods have. These are not weapons, but symbols of valour. Why only jail, Dilip Ghosh is even ready to be hanged. But before you manage to send him to jail, several of your MLAs and MPs are going to join BJP.” The public gathering was held at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, about 40 kilometres from Kolkata.

Hyderabad: Will behead “traitors” opposing Ram temple, says BJP MLA; gets booked

A BJP MLA from Hyderabad has kicked up a row with his remarks that the heads of “traitors” opposing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be chopped off, drawing criticism from the Congress and getting booked for trying to “outrage religious feelings”. T Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, is heard issuing the threat to those opposed to Ram temple in Ayodhya in a video of Ram Navmi celebrations shot on April 5 which has gone viral.

Trump seeks options for eliminating North Korea nuke threat

As a US strike group led by an aircraft carrier steamed toward the Korean peninsula Sunday, a senior official said President Donald Trump has asked to be provided with a range of options for eliminating the North Korean nuclear threat. The US naval move will certainly raise tensions in the region and comes hard on the heels of a US cruise missile strike on Syria that was widely interpreted as putting Pyongyang on warning over its refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, however, insisted in an interview broadcast Sunday that the United States does not intend to try to remove the regime of Kim Jong-Un.

Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi in ugly spat after Davis Cup row

The long-standing war between the country’s two tennis stalwarts — Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi --- flared up again on Sunday with the two having a go at each other following India’s 4-1 win over Uzbekistan in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 Round 2 match in Bangalore. Both issued fresh statements on Sunday, Bhupathi on the social media and Paes through his company Brand Leander late in the night.

IPL 2017: Pandya brothers steal Manish Pandey’s show in MI vs KKR thriller

Hardik Pandya hit an 11-ball 29 to guide Mumbai Indians to a thrilling victory in their 2017 Indian Premier League encounter on Sunday. Earlier, Krunal Pandya’s 3/24 stemmed Kolkata Knight Riders’ quick start but they reached 178/7 thanks to Manish Pandey’s aggressive 81.

