Who gets the bicycle? Yadav family feud may result in freezing of SP symbol

The war over the control of Samajwadi Party is going to intensify in coming days.

Irrespective of who wrests control – either party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav or his chief minister-son Akhilesh Yadav - there is the possibility of the party’s symbol being frozen, marring its electoral prospects.

The Election Commission steps in only when any dispute over a divided party reaches its court. They take time to review and take a final call.

In an informal chat, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had once quipped, “Why should I leave the party? It belongs to us. Those who want to quit the party can leave.”

Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, the expelled national general of the party and the CM’s trusted uncle, has convened a meeting of party delegates on January 1 to discuss ways to “steer the party in the right direction”.

According to the party constitution, such a convention can be convened by the national president or 30% of the total number of state presidents, executive members, MP’s, ex-MPs, district panchayat boards and MLAs.

The national convention can remove Mulayam Singh Yadav as the national president and appoint Akhilesh Yadav as his successor.

Thereafter the new president can approach the election commission, claiming to be the real Samajwadi Party and stake claim on the party symbol.

The Election Commission may accept or reject it. It may also freeze the party symbol.

As per the party’s constitution, the president of the party allots symbols in election and thus it will be supremely important for the Akhilesh group to get recognition from the Election Commission.

Recently, Apna Dal - a smaller regional party - split vertically. Rival factions led by Union minister Anupriya Patel and her mother Krishna Patel claimed to be the real party. The Election Commission decided to seize the party symbol. The matter is still pending with the Election Commission.

