Why are you so scared of us, Kejriwal asks Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former aide Rajendra Kumar, seeking retirement from government service, alleged that the CBI was pressurising him to implicate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

“CBI raids my office, pressurises officer to implicate me. CBI raids Satinder Jain’s office. Why are you so so scared of us Modiji? Chill!” Kejriwal tweeted, referring to CBI’s December raid on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s OSD Nikunj Aggarwal’s office and Kumar’s allegations.

IAS officer Rajendra Kumar, Kejriwal’s former Principal Secretary, earlier said he has tendered voluntary retirement request claiming officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation were pressurising him to name the “Chief Minister”.

Kumar was principal secretary to Kejriwal until his suspension following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation last year. The CBI had first raided Kumar’s office in connection with a corruption case on December 15, 2015.

In his letter to Delhi’s chief secretary on Wednesday, Kumar said, “During interrogation I was repeatedly told that I would be let free if I implicate chief minister of Delhi. May be this was the reason for the CBI to go to such extraordinary lengths.”

“Not just this, just to force CBI to implicate me and the chief minister of Delhi, the interrogators have beaten dozens of people and some of them sustained permanent major injuries,” Kumar alleged in the letter.

Kumar, who has been accused of causing a loss of Rs 12 crore by awarding contracts to known people between 2007 and 2012, also likened his interrogation by CBI officials to that of BK Bansal, whose entire family including the IAS officer, committed suicide.

Sources said procedurally, the chief secretary will have to forward the letter, with request of voluntary retirement, to the Union home ministry for further action.