Why didn’t you transfer officials from Bhind, EC asks MP principal secy

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to senior IAS officer and principal secretary, revenue, Madhya Pradesh, Arun Pandey to explain his conduct in not transferring five revenue officials from Bhind. The commission has also made it clear as to what was the fault of the district returning officer, Bhind Ilayaraja T, that he had to be shifted.

The commission also said no EVMs were moved from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh.

Instead of shifting five revenue officials from Bhind, including two tehsildars and three naib tehsildars in compliance with the EC order, Arun Pandey conducted an inquiry to find that they had not committed any wrong. He wrote a 10-page letter to the EC explaining his stand on not removing them.

As per official sources, the EC considered Pandey’s action called for disciplinary action. Despite efforts, neither Pandey nor chief electoral officer Salina Singh could be reached.

Meanwhile, EC said in a press release, “Aspersions have also been cast on the Election Commission of India that EVMs from Uttar Pradesh were moved to Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The Commission would like to point out that these allegations are completely baseless and made without verifying the facts. No EVMs have been moved from Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.”

