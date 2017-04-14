Will ensure no such nuisance is created in Goa: DGP on late night parties

The Goa Police on Friday said that it is cracking down on drug trade and late night parties which continue beyond the stipulated time of 10 pm.

Director general of police (DGP) Muktesh Chander told ANI, “Instructions about late night parties and music are already there; they cannot take place beyond 10 pm. All the instructions we are enforcing them. We will ensure that no such nuisance is created in the entire Goa.”

Chander informed that the police have already been directed by chief minister Manohar Parrikar to strictly curb these illegalities across Goa.

“In the last three to four days when we started patrolling, about 150 cases have been registered. We are also examining why many cases are acquitted later in court,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parrikar said that the police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses in the state, while asserting that his government would not compromise on law and order.

“What’s the controversy in it? It’s a law that after 10, there will be no loud sound or any activity that can hassle people’s peace. The police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses and it is doing. No one can take law in his own hand. There will be action if attempt is being made to take law in his own hand. We will not compromise on law and order, but will listen to public grievances,” Parrikar told the media.