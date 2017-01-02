Will feel bad if Mulayam Singh discards me from his heart: Amar Singh

Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Monday said he had been with party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and will remain with him.

Speaking to the media on the ongoing tussle and his place in the party, Amar Singh, on his arrival here from vacation in London, said: “I was with Mulayam and will remain with him. My association with him made me a hero and if needed I can become a villian also.”

Reacting on his expulsion from the party by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Singh said: “Once Mulayam had said that I am in his heart not in the party. So if Mulayam expels me from his heart then it will be saddening for me. The party does not matter to me.”

Akhilesh on Sunday named himself the new head of the SP and his supporters stormed the party headquarters in Lucknow.

In other key decisions taken at an emergency meeting of Akhilesh supporters, Shivpal Yadav was sacked as the state unit head while Amar Singh -- both Mulayam confidants -- was expelled from the part

The issues related to party control is also spilling over to the Election Commission with leaders of both sides expected to reach Delhi soon.