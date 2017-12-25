Will keep a close tab on overloading of vehicles, says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government was going to implement a new policy to keep a close tab on the overloading of vehicles in the state.

Day of surprise visits The chief minister made a surprise visit to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash government hospital in Kurukshetra and asked the patients about the medical facilities being provided to them by the hospital. He asked the chief medical officer SK Nain to start an online registration process of the patients visiting the hospital.

Khattar later visited the Pipli police station and asked the police station in-charge to maintain cleanliness in the station and got the accidental vehicles parked outside the station removed.

The chief minister also stopped his cavalcade at Gobind Majra and Durala villages of the district and interacted with the residents. He asked the villagers to meet the officers of the district administration for the redressal of their problems as he had already issued directions to them.

“As the regional transport authority alone (RTA) cannot keep the overloading vehicles in check in the state, we have decided to merge other departments such as excise and taxation while the RTA and police will work jointly to deal with the issue. They will be given powers to issue challans to the vehicles found overloading,” the chief minister said when asked why the government has failed to curb the overloading of vehicles which have claimed several lives on the roads of Haryana in the past one month.

He said that the officers will be deputed to impound the vehicles on repeated violations.

The chief minister, who was in Kurukshetra on a two-day tour, said that the BJP government in Haryana was also planning to celebrate ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ on the lines of Kumbh Mela and he had already held a meeting with the officers concerned in this regard.

Khattar said that the government will observe December 25 as the Good Governance Day and more steps will be taken to increase the transparency in government functioning by launching online services for the people of the state.

Pipli bus stand to be revamped

Besides flyover on the Jhansa road in Kurukshetra, the chief minister also announced the up-gradation of Pipli bus stand.