Will never allow any anti-India activities on our soil: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday said that his country would never allow any anti-India activities to stem from its soil as two countries stepped up their economic ties through a clutch of agreements after he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“Nepal would never allow any activities against friendly neighbour India and there would be every support and cooperation from our side,” he said.

He and PM Modi were issuing a joint statement after a meeting on Thursday.

Deuba’s visit comes in the backdrop of India and China courting Nepal and amid border tension between the two major Asian powers.

Deuba also asked PM Modi to “support Nepal more” and to build more trust and understanding to promote relations.

He said Nepal has historical relations with India and his visit was to enhance the partnership for overall development of Nepal and consolidate the relations between the two countries.

“India has played an important part in our development efforts and we request Prime Minister Modi to support us more for development plans and first to build trust and understanding to expand our relations,” Deuba at a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi, said India is fully committed to enhance its partnership in Nepal’s development and termed the meeting with the visiting PM “positive”.

“I believe that our discussion of today and the agreements we have agreed upon, will run a new energy in our bilateral relations.” He was speaking about the eight pacts two countries signed. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the Kataiya- Kusaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur cross border power transmission lines.

Modi identified defence and security as an important aspect of bilateral ties the pacts signed which included one for a bridge over Mechi bridge, an MoU for utilisation of India’s housing grant component to support reconstruction of 50,000 houses and reconstruction of the health and educations sectors in Nepal.