Will seek opinion of all on opening of Padmanabhaswamy temple vault: Subramanium

The Supreme Court- appointed amicus curiae in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple case, Gopal Subramanium, on Wednesday said he will seek the opinion of all concerned on opening of the shrine’s vault ‘B’, the contents of which have remained shrouded in secrecy.

Opinion of all in the society will be sought on the issue related to the opening of vault B, Subramanium told reporters after holding a meeting with the temple authorities here.

“Consultations will be held with general public, political parties and the Travancore royal family,” he said.

Subramanium, who also inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, said there was no damage to the main deity (moola vigraha).

The inspection lasted about six hours, temple sources said.

Subramanium on Tuesday met the members of the Travancore royal family, who were opposed to the opening of vault B holding that it was against customs and century-old beliefs.

Temple Managing Committee Chairperson and District Judge K Hari Pal, Executive Officer V Rathesan (IAS), temple priest E Satheesh Bhattathiri were among those present on the occasion.

The temple shot to fame after treasures worth crores of rupees were found when four vaults of the temple were opened in 2013.

Only vault B remains to be opened.

On July 4, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and DY Chandrachud was told by Subramanium that ‘Kallara’ (vault) B of the temple should be opened as it was closed “on the apprehension that there is some mystical energy”.

The apex court had said it would examine the claims that one of the vaults of the shrine contained extraordinary treasure with “mystical” energy.

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic shrine is pending in the apex court for the last few years in the wake of charges of financial irregularities.

The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form here in the 18th century by the Travancore royal family, who ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before the integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

Even after the country achieved Independence, the temple continued to be governed by a trust controlled by the royal family, for whom Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is the family deity.