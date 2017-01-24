 Will withdraw 2016 notification on Jallikattu, Centre tells SC | india-news | Hindustan Times
Will withdraw 2016 notification on Jallikattu, Centre tells SC

Jan 24, 2017
A child holds a sign during a protest in Mumbai demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming sport, Jallikattu.(REUTERS)

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will withdraw its 2016 notification allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of the fresh legislation passed by the state assembly.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the ministry of environment and forests allowing the sport.

The court, which had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification, said the concerned bench would take a decision on when the application of the Centre would come up for its consideration.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 piloted by chief minister O Panneerselvam, was on Monday adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the assembly after a brief debate. The bill will now be sent for approval to the President.

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing Jallikattu in the state come up for consideration.

The caveats were filed a day after the AIADMK government moved the apex court seeking a prior hearing before any order is proposed to be passed in the matter.

