Winning candidates in Punjab, Goa polls got less votes in 2017 than 2012: ADR

Candidates who won in the Punjab and Goa assembly polls this year got lower vote share compared to the 2012 elections, a survey by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed on Friday.

According to the study, the winning candidates in Punjab got an average of 43 per cent of total votes polled in 2017 compared to an average of 46 per cent in 2012.

In Goa, the winning candidates got an average of 48 per cent of total votes polled in 2017, four per cent less than the 2012 average vote share.

In Punjab, 52 political parties and Independents were in the fray, as against 37 political parties in 2012.

“This reflects an increase of 40 per cent in the number of political parties that contested in 2017 from 2012,” the report said.

There was no change in the number of contestants in Goa as 17 political parties and Independents were in the fray in 2017 as well as in 2012.