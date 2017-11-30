Winter to be less severe this season, says weather department

The rest of winter from December to February next year is likely to be less severe in most states of India this season as maximum temperatures are set to rise by almost one degree Celsius above normal, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a significant jump in October temperatures 0.7 degrees Celsius above the 1971-2000 year mean.

It noted that maximum temperatures are likely to go up by more than 1 degree Celsius above normal in western Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandīgarh & Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir.

In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, east Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidharbha, west and east Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, the mercury is likely to rise between 0.5-1 degrees Celsius above normal.

Only two subdivisions, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will experience maximum temperatures that are lower than normal. In Gujarat, even minimum temperatures will rise by more than a notch.

There is a 40% probability that minimum temperatures in core cold wave zone will be higher than normal, bringing relief from the biting cold.

Core cold wave zone in India includes Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and meteorological department’s subdivisions of Marathwada, Vidharbha, Sourashtra and Madhya Maharashtra.

Last winter (Dec- February), which was 1 degree Celsius above normal, was the fourth warmest since 1901.

There is an overall decreasing trend in the duration and severity of cold waves that mirrors global weather patterns.

Of the reasons behind the decreasing trend in the cold waves is the global warming, according to the IMD release.

On an average, 780 people — mostly homeless — die every year because of cold wave.