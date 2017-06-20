Woman arrested in Bihar’s Kaimur district for plotting murder of ailing father

Police have arrested a woman in Kaimur district of southwest Bihar for allegedly plotting the murder of her ailing father after he sold off a portion of his property to meet his medical expenses.

As the only child of her father, the accused woman, identified as Dipali Prakash, was to get the entire property — five bighas of cultivable land and houses at Chhtauna, Jagadishpur and Parsathuan villages —after his death, the police said.

The husband of Dipali Prakash and the contract killer she had allegedly hired to eliminate her father were also arrested on Monday along with her, the police said, adding that the vehicle and firearm used in the crime had been recovered.

Police said Dipali had registered a murder case with Kudra police station in Kaimur district, 187 kms south west of Patna, against unknown persons after the bullet riddled body of her father Bhagwan Singh, 60, was found on June 5. The body was lying by the side of a canal near Basahin village of the district, the police added.

Dipali even visited the janata darbar of Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) Harpreet Kaur at Bhabua, 197 kms southwest of Patna, thrice and requested her to arrest of her father’s killers.

“A police team was subsequently formed under Kudra station house officer Vijay Kumar Singh to crack the case. During investigation Singh got suspicious about the role of Dipali and her husband Narendra Prakash and scanned their call details. After the probe established their complicity in the crime, the couple was arrested,” Kaur said.

“Spilling the beans during interrogation, Narendra said after Singh fell ill last year, he transferred half of his property to Dipali, with a provision that his daughter would inherit the remaining property after his death. However, Singh later sold one bigha of his land to meet his medical expenses. This infuriated Dipali, who asked Narendra to finish the old man,” she added.

“The couple then hired a contract killer Satyendra Yadav alias Dhannu of village Amarpur for murder. On June 4, they took the old man in a car to an abandoned place at Kudra, where Yadav shot him dead and dumped the body ,” she said.