Woman bobbitises lover in Madhya Pradesh after he dumps her

A woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her 20-year-old lover in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district when she came to know of his plans to marry another woman.

Police on Tuesday said the incident took place in Sidhi district, about 600 km north-east of Bhopal. The woman was apparently upset as the man, a resident of Navganwa village, was going to marry another girl.

According to police, when the woman came to know about the marriage plans, she called the man to her residence on Sunday night. She took him into confidence to blindfold him and then started talking to him about his proposed marriage. The man, however, lied to her and said his marriage had not been fixed yet.

This was when the woman castrated the man with a sharp-edged weapon, taking him by surprise. As the man cried and bled profusely, the woman fled with the man’s genitals in her hands, police said.

The man, crying and writhing in pain, managed to reach home and inform his family members who admitted him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Sidhi superintendent of police Abid Khan said a complaint has been registered against the woman under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with attempt to murder. However, the woman was yet to be arrested.

This was the second such incident in Sidhi in less than a year. In February 2016, a 30-year-old woman bobbitised her 22-year-old brother-in-law when he allegedly attempted to forced sex. Mortified at the bobbitisation, the man named Sanju Kol allegedly hanged himself from the branch of a tree.

