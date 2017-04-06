Woman dancer among 2 shot at by inebriated revellers in dry Bihar

A young woman dancer was among two persons injured when some revellers fired at her during a cultural programme in Bihar’s Rohtas village, 149 km south-west of Patna, on Wednesday night.

The assailants were in an inebriated condition, police said, adding that the incident took place at Ghorwaksh village in Dinara police station area of the district.

Liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.

Police said Chandani Kumari from Chhattisgarh was performing during Chaiti, a programme based on semi-classical music and performed in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. The event was organised by a villager, Ram Dilip Yadav, to celebrate the birth of his son.

Sources quoting eyewitnesses said Chandani, with an earthen pot on her head, was performing to the famous Bhojpuri song ‘Nathunia pe goli maare (fire at my nose ring)’, when the revellers actually fired, aiming at the pot. The bullet missed the target and hit Chandani on her neck. Another bullet hit Yadav’s co-villager Rajaram Mahto, who was among the audience, on his shoulder.

“Both have been admitted to an intensive care unit of a private nursing home at Bikramganj town, 42km north of Rohtas district headquarters Sasaram,” Dinara station house officer (SHO) Satish Kumar.

“Both the injured are unconscious and battling for life,” the SHO said, adding that the police were investigating the case and trying to identify the assailants.

Earlier, in January this year, a 20-year-old dancer was shot dead during a tilak (pre-marriage) ceremony at Ugar Bigaha village in Sasaram mufassil police station of Rohtas district by some persons who were also under the influence of liquor.

Naina, the victim, was a member of the dance troupe hired by Dr Birendra Singh, a young government medical officer at the Nasariganj primary health centre in the district, to perform at his pre-marriage function.