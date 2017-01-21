Woman dies of swine flu in Hyderabad hospital

A woman succumbed to swine flu and other complications at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, a senior official said on Saturday.

The death was reported on the intervening night of January 19-20, Gandhi Government Hospital superintendent Venkateswara Reddy said.

Only one patient, a 10-month-old baby, is undergoing treatment for the viral infection at the hospital at present, he said.

According to a bulletin issued by the Telangana government on January 19, 3,033 cases were tested for swine flu since August 1 and 152 of them were found to be positive for the virus.

The bulletin said nine people had lost their lives due to swine flu and other complications since August 1. Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the state, it had said.