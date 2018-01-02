Woman ends life in Meerut after man sends obscene video to fiancé

A 22-year-old woman committed suicide in Meerut on Monday night after a man, upset over her engagement, allegedly sent an “obscene video clip” of hers to her fiancé, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home in Lawar town after her fiancé shared the clip with her mother, police said.

The family lodged a complaint against the accused, a resident of the same town, but he was absconding.

Sadar Dehat circle officer Ram Araj said the accused, who knew the woman, was blackmailing her with the clip after her marriage was fixed.

“When the woman refused to succumb to pressure, he allegedly sent the video clip to her fiancé from an unknown number,” said Araj, who also oversees Lawar as it falls in the Sadar Dehat area.

On Sunday night, the woman spoke to her fiancé over the phone and told him the video was fake. After the conversation, she hanged herself, sources said.

The body was sent for post mortem examination, said police, adding they had got the number from which the clip was sent and were investigating the matter.