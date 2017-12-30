Woman abducted, gang-raped after her son elopes with his lover

A woman was allegedly abducted along with her family members and gang-raped by relatives of another woman who eloped with her son in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Nojal village in Shamli district and a case of gang rape was registered on Friday, superintendent of police Ajay Pal Sharma told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

According to the SP, the 26-year-old son allegedly fell in love with a 24-year-old woman, who hailed from a village in Muzaffarnagar and was studying in Ghaziabad.

The man was a resident of Bhopura village in Ghaziabad and he eloped with her on November 20.

As revenge, her family members abducted the man’s brother, mother who is in her 40s, father and his brother-in- law on December 19 and confined them in a house in Shamli district.

They were threatened and assaulted by the accused who also gang-raped the mother. On December 25, acting on a tip- off, police raided the house and rescued them, the official said.

A case of abduction was registered and police after investigation registered a case of gang-rape.

The girl’s father, his two brothers, including a former village gram pradhan, and his son were booked by police, he said.

The former gram pradhan was arrested while the other accused are on the run, the official said.