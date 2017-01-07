Woman harassed in Bhubaneswar, says bystanders and police took no action

A woman in Bhubaneswar alleged that a group of young men harassing her and thrashed a male friend on Friday, the latest in a series of similar allegations across Indian cities.

In a Facebook post, the woman, a BCom student, said the police arrived late and didn’t take relevant action, questioning her “integrity” instead.

Police, however, dismissed the allegations and said a case had been filed and a hunt for the accused was on.

“A case has been registered under section 354(b), 509, 34, 323 of the IPC. We have identified the accused and launched a manhunt,” said deputy commissioner of police Satyabrata Bhoi.

The case comes amid a number of such allegations in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves across the nation.

In her post, the woman said the youngsters gestured indecently at them and passed lewd comments near Nandakanan road in Bhubaneswar.

When a male friend tried to stop them, the men beat them up, the post said. The men then slapped one of the women and snatched her mobile phone.

A few miles later, the group stopped them and started to create a scene. When the women phoned the nearest Police Control Room, the miscreants called up their friends, who joined them in abusing them and threatening the women of dire consequences, the woman added.

“The saddest part is that there was a gathering of around 30 male people but not a single man stood up,” she said in her post. “They should be ashamed of calling themselves men.”

The woman said that one of the men in the crowd asked the girls to stop creating a scene. “You are girls, why (are you) raising (your) voice? Go home, things will settle. Stop creating a scene; know your limits. You are supposed to be home at this hour.”

“The police were not helpful, either,” the woman said, noting that they came 40 minutes after being called. When asked, the police said the PCR vans had no petrol, and told the girls to question the government regarding this, she added.

The police then questioned the girls as to why they were taking the route and what relation they had with their male friend, the woman said. She also alleged that the police refused to file a complaint until the parents of the women reached the police station.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Satyabrata Bhoi, however, denied the allegations and said the accused had been identified and a search was on to arrest them. He clarified that the PCR van had reached the spot in 15 minutes after getting the call.