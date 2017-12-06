Woman ‘marries’ Yogi Adityanath to attract UP govt’s attention to Anganwadi workers’ issues

Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh have devised a new way to put pressure on the state government. An Aanganwadi worker from Sitapur symbolically “married” a picture of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to attract the attention of the government.

In the mock wedding, witnessed by Anganwadi workers in Sitapur on Tuesday, the Mahila Aanganbadi Karmachari Sangh’s district president Neetu Singh garlanded an image of Adityanath.

“Through this marriage we thought around 4 lakh sisters will be benefited,” Singh said, adding that Adityanath was visiting Sitapur on Friday and that she plans to go to Lucknow with him.

If our demands are still not met, I will go to meet Yogi ji on a horse, she said.

The woman who put a picture of Adityanath on her face and acted as the groom said she was happy to be part of the “novel nuptial”.

The Anganwadi workers had given a four-month ultimatum to the new Bharatiya Janata Party government to address the issues raised by them but they claim the state government has done nothing for them.

An Anganwadi leader said that they were lathicharged in Lucknow when then went to protest.