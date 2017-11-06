Woman panchayat samiti member forced to spit and lick in Muzaffarpur district

A woman member of a village local self body has alleged that a panchayat, called to settle a rent dispute, forced her to spit and lick saliva in full public view in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

Bishunpur panchayat samiti member Dulari Devi, 38, and her husband Ram Bachan Sahni lodged a complaint in this regard at Panapur police outpost in Meenapur block, 55 km from Muzaffarpur and 125 km north of state capital Patna, on Monday.

In her complaint, Devi alleged that on Sunday she was called by a village panchayat, an assembly of some elderly people, to settle a rent dispute with her tenant Arun Singh. “When I reached Bishunpur mutt, where the panchayat had been convened, Singh and his family members threatened to eliminate us. Even panchayat members supported his claim on the dispute. When my husband and I refused to follow the orders of the panchayat members, they forced me to spit on the ground and lick the saliva,” Devi said in her application.

“Singh has hired a shop, located in my market complex at Naya Bazar, Bishupur. He also signed an agreement with me on December 15, 2016 to pay Rs 2,500 per month as rent. However, he was paying only Rs 2,000. Recently, I was informed that narcotics were being sold from the shop he has hired. So, my husband asked him to vacate the premises. But, he refused and called a panchayat to settle the matter,” she said.

Singh, however, set aside the allegations levelled against him, but admitted to the dispute with Devi. “Yes, I have some dispute with Devi and her husband. But, it is related to payment of advance and not rent,” he said.

One of the panchayat members, on the condition of anonymity, said no order was passed against Devi. “It was her husband, who was not eager to pursue the dispute, made his wife to spit and lick the saliva and seek apology,” he said.

Meanwhile, Panapur police outpost incharge Shartughan Das registered a case and informed senior officers about the matter. Deputy superintendent of police (east) Gaurav Pandey said, “We are investigating the matter. We will be able say something only after completion of the probe.”

