Woman raped and set on fire by father-in-law in Odisha

A 23-year-old woman was set on fire after rape allegedly by her father-in-law at Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place last night at Rairangpur town, which is about 85 kilometre from here, when the woman was alone at her in-laws house. The woman has sustained about 80 per cent burn injury and admitted at a private hospital at Jamshedpur in neighbouring Jharkhand.

As per the FIR lodged by the woman’s father at Rairangpur police station, her father-in law Ramgopal allegedly attacked and outraged her modesty when all other members of the family were out of home in some work yesterday night.

As the victim warned him to report the matter to the family members, the accused set her ablaze by sprinkling kerosene, the complaint said.

“Accused Ramgopal Khemka (55) has been arrested. A case has been registered against his name under various sections of IPC,” said Mayurbhanj, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Patnaik.

The woman was married to Ramgopal Khemka’s son Avinash two years ago, police said.