Woman stabbed near race course in Mumbai

india Updated: Jan 06, 2017 09:38 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Highlight Story

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed by an unidentified person near Mahalakshmi Race Course in Central Mumbai. (Representational Photo)

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed by an unidentified person near Mahalakshmi Race Course in Central Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 PM on Thursday near the race course. Police got information about it after Nair Hospital authorities informed the police control room.

Senior police officials late last night went to the hospital to see the victim, who is reported to be out of danger.

The Tardeo police have registered an offence under relevant IPC sections for attempt to murder, in connection with the incident.

The woman, who is a divorcee and has a child, worked at a private company here. Since some months, she was having an affair with a 22-year-old man.

Last evening, at around 7:30 PM, the man went to meet her at the race course and found her sitting under a tree with stab marks on her chest, following which she was taken to hospital.

Further investigation into the incident was on, police added.

