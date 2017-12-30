Woman staffer at external affairs ministry alleges assault by husband, in-laws

A woman working as an office assistant in the ministry of external affairs (MEA) alleged on Saturday that she was brutally assaulted by husband and in-laws when she was pregnant after she refused to abort her female foetus, police said.

The woman, 42, a resident of Sector 49 in Gurugram, got married to Delhi-based doctor Rajnish Gulati on July 21, 2016. Gulati is associated with Mudit Vishwakarma Hospital and resides in West Patel Nagar, police said.

“The woman in her complaint to police said Gulati, his sister Amita, his uncle Sushil Kumar Nagrath and her mother-in-law Sarla Gulati dragged her from their house after she refused to abort her female foetus, in February this year,” the FIR said.

“When I tried to enter my in-laws’ house, my mother-in-law beat me. Later, I complained to Delhi Police but no action was taken against my husband and in-laws,” the victim told IANS.

She also alleged in her complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rohit Rajbir Singh that station house officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar Joshi and sub inspector Devender, posted in Patel Nagar police station, traumatised her on many occasions and threatened to fabricate her in fake cases if she does not take her complaint back.

She also alleged that SHO Joshi, on April 1, 2017, forced her to sit in the police station for over six hours and did not let her drink water and eat food, even though she was pregnant.

Her husband also beat her inside the police station. The repeated assault and trauma eventually led to miscarriage.

She later approached the Tis Hazari court against them. During counselling in court, her husband assured that the matter would be sorted out peacefully and also requested her to issue a written statement that she would not go for any legal action against him and his family members.

He took the woman to his residence but after a week, threw her out of the house. The woman made a fresh complaint on Monday (December 25) against her in-laws and SHO Joshi, and sought action.

ACP Rohit Rajbir Singh told IANS that he has received a complaint regarding cruelty on the woman by her husband and in-laws. “We are examining the matter,” he said.