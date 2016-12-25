Woman techie from West Bengal stabbed to death in Pune, investigation on

Pune

A 23-year-old woman software engineer working with an IT firm in Pune has been hacked to death by an unidentified assailant barely metres away from her office on the outskirts of the city.

Antara Das, who hails from Behala in West Bengal, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday night when she was returning home from work near Tathwade area, a senior police official of Dehuroad Police Station said.

“Das was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

According to the officer, robbery angle had been ruled out, as the valuables the woman was carrying were not missing.

A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding that a probe was underway.

According to a statement given by her company Capgemini, Das left the office at 8pm on Friday night and decided not to travel by the office cab.

The woman mentioned in the office register that she would be taking an auto, police said.

The attack took place barely some metres from her office and she was rushed to hospital by passers-by.