Women damage liquor shops, throw bottles into drain 

Angry over unauthorised sale of liquor, a group of women damaged two liquor shops in Dhanoli area of Agra on Monday evening. They broke the locks of these shops and threw the bottles into a nearby drain. A few men later took away the bottles.

The staff of these shops had fled after pulling down the shutters when they saw the protestors approaching. Police came much after the incident.

“Police were informed quite late and now the shop owners are lodging FIR against named and unidentified accused. Arrests will be made once the case is registered,” said Anil Kumar, in-charge, Malpura police station.

The incident came a day after UP DGP Javeed Ahmed asked people to lodge protest in a democratic way or else face action for disturbing law and order

Four women held for liquor protest in Aligarh, later released

Women protesting against liquor shops created chaos in Bannadevi area here on Monday, ransacking an English wine shop near Sarai Rahman and a tincture shop near Kothi Lanka Ram. Police took four women into custody but they were let off after Aligarh Mayor Shakuntala Bharti intervened. Wine shop owner Anirudh Singh alleged that the women looted R 60,000 but police denied this.

The agitating women said due to the wine shop, anti-social elements crowded in the locality. Men spent their hard-earned money on booze and then beat up their spouses They demanded that the wine shop should be closed down.

The protest against liquor is equally fierce in the rural areas. A new liquor vend could not be opened in Nagla Jhar village due to opposition from the village women. The license holder tried to set up the shop but when women staged a protest, he walked out with his belongings. The agitated villagers said there were two colleges within 100 metres of the site where the liquor vend was being opened. Nagla Jhar village pradhan Radha Charan also opposed the wine shop in the village.

Inspector Ram Kumar told HT, “For the time being, the shop has been closed. Further action will be taken after holding discussion with higher authorities “.

To note, liquor, both English and local, is freely available in densely populated areas where anti-social elements create ruckus and women passing by face difficulties. Open bars can also be seen in Sasni Gate area. .After sunset, drunkards start creating a nuisance and even harass passing girls and women. Open bars may also be seen in Kuldip Vihar on bypass road.

Aligarh SP (City) Atul Shriwastava told HT , “No open bar will be allowed on any wine shop. If we find this, action will be taken against the license holder.”

