Women protest, lock liquor vend in Shimla village

Women of Majharien panchayat, approximately 13 kms from here, are up in arms against the state government’s decision to set up a liquor vend in their village.

As many as three dozen protesters locked the liquor vend on Wednesday evening after a few villagers along with the excise and taxation officials tried to open the vend.

Despite initial protests, the excise department had set up the liquor vend at Sanvi village of the Sae panchayat.

The villagers had threatened of action against the excise officials and set Thursday as the deadline for shutting down of the liquor vend. The mahila mandal of the village is being backed by the panchayat to protest against setting up of the liquor vend.

Speaking to HT, village pradhan Prem Prakash, who has been at the forefront of the anti-drug campaign in the village, said, “Our village participated in the anti-drug campaign to destroy opium and cannabis plants. How can we now allow the government to set up a liquor vend.”

Meanwhile, liquor contractors have shown reluctance to participate in the liquor auctioning in Shimla. Consequently, the excuse department is looking to promote liquor vends outside the town.

There are nearly 36 liquor vends in Shimla and its vicinity, which have been closed in last two week. The closure of vends along state and national highways after the Supreme Court ruling has led to a rise in illicit liquor trade here. Bootleggers in town have reportedly become active and are selling liquor bottles two-three times higher than the actual cost.