 Won’t be surprised if Modi replaces Gandhi on currency notes: AAP | india-news | Hindustan Times
Won’t be surprised if Modi replaces Gandhi on currency notes: AAP

india Updated: Jan 13, 2017 19:44 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
The PM’s photograph -- which was published on the cover pages of the Khadi Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) 2017 calendar and diary -- shows Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’, in the same classic pose as Gandhi. (Twitter Photo)

Reacting sharply to the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calender row, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it “won’t be surprising” if Mahatma Gandhi’s image is replaced by that of Narendra Modi “on currency notes”.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey targeted Prime Minister Modi over the issue saying the move only bolsters his “megalomaniac image”.

“It won’t be surprising if Gandhi’s image is replaced with that of Modi’s on currency notes. The whole thing actually demeans and brings down the stature of a prime minister. It does not behove his post. He has reduced himself to a megalomaniac,” Pandey told reporters.

Employees and officials of KVIC have opposed the move to exclude the image of Mahatma Gandhi from the cover of its 2017 wall calendar and diary that show Modi weaving khadi on a large charkha, in the same classic pose as Gandhiji’s.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday attacked the Prime Minister over the issue.

“It takes sacrifices of several lifetimes to become a Gandhi. You don’t become Gandhi by acting to spin the wheel, you may become a subject of ridicule,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

