Won’t let our land to be used for activity inimical to India’s interest: Bhutan

Bhutan assured India on Saturday that it will not allow its territory to be used for any activity inimical to the interests of its neighbour, as the two sides discussed issues related to border security in Thimpu.

A delegation of Indian officials, led by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General (DG) Archana Ramasundaram, met Bhutanese home minister Lyonpo Dawa Gyeltshen and other senior officials from the security establishment of the neighbouring country.

The DG, a senior SSB official said, gave a presentation to the Bhutanese side as she stated that owing to the open and porous nature of the Indo-Bhutan border “most of the border guarding operations had to be based on prompt sharing of inputs and good intelligence.”

Ramasundaram also thanked their counterparts--Royal Bhutan Force--for their cooperation on the border.

“The home minister of Bhutan appreciated the role played by the SSB, especially the action taken by it in recent years that resulted in ending the kidnapping of Bhutanese nationals for ransom.

“The Bhutanese side assured its commitment for not allowing its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of India,” the SSB said in a statement.

A senior official from the Indian embassy in Thimpu and other senior Bhutanese officials were present during the meeting.

The DG-led delegation is in the neighbouring country for a four-day visit ending June 19.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, that works under the command of the union home ministry, is tasked to guard the 699-km-long Indo-Bhutan border.