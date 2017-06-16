Workforce of 80% women, water ferry: The many firsts of Kochi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rs5,181 crore Kochi Metro on Saturday. The 13-km metro service, the eighth metro service to be made operational in India, is unique in many ways.

With its doors opening to the music of Chenda—Kerala’s traditional percussion instrument—to having the longest first phase metro operation in the country and offering free Wi-Fi, the Kochi Metro has many firsts to its credit.

Apart from improving a city’s urban mobility quotient, a metro service is highly desirable for its development. While India has metro rail services in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Chennai, having a total route length of 326 km, new projects totaling 546 km are under construction in 11 cities. Also, 13 cities are considering the symbol of modern mobility involving a route length of 903 km.

Here are the five things to watch out for in Kochi Metro:

• Water ferry: Apart from offering mobility solution, the Kochi metro also plans to offer boat rides with water transport envisaged as a feeder service to the rail corridor. The Rs819 crore “water metro” project is in the works to connect the metro to the 10 islands of Kochi, with the first phase of the water corridor expected to be operational by end-2018.

Published in arrangement with Livemint