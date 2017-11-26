World realising destruction of terror now, must fight together, says Modi on Mann ki Baat, remembers 26/11 attack victims

On the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and said the world would have to together battle terrorism.

“We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden,” Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, adding that India has been raising the issue of terrorism for over four decades.

“Initially the world did not take us seriously, but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism ... The world will have to join hands to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

The Prime Minister said terrorism and extremism made an “unholy attempt” to damage the country’s social fabric and it was essential that all humanitarian forces became aware of the problem.

“This is the land of lord Mahavir, Buddha, Guru Nanak and Mahatma Gandhi, which has given the message of peace and non- violence...Terrorism is hell-bent on destroying humanitarian forces. Therefore, humanitarian forces not only of India but of the entire world will have to unite to defeat terrorism,” he said.

Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks across Mumbai on November 26, 2008.