World Toilet Day: Committed to improving sanitation facilities, says PM Modi

On World Toilet Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across the nation.

“On World Toilet Day, we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across our nation,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission,” he addded.

World Toilet Day was established by the World Toilet Organisation in 2001.

The UN passed a resolution in 2013 recognising World Toilet Day as an official UN international day.