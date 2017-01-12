Yadav family feud a ‘staged drama’ to distract people from misgovernance: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) over the ongoing in-fighting, and said it was a “political drama” staged by the Yadav clan to distract the people of Uttar Pradesh from misgovernance.

BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the unending feud in the ruling party was, in fact, a “well thought of” drama that was being enacted by the father-son duo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to distract people from the total failures of the Samajwadi Party government in the last five years.

“There have been more than 500 communal riots in the state in the SP government’s tenure, statues have been vandalised by goons in the heart of the state capital, a schoolgirl was raped a few hundred metres from the official residence of the chief minister, and safety of women was at its worst in the Akhilesh Yadav regime”, the BJP leader said.

He also claimed that attempts were now being made to whitewash the wrongdoings of the ruling party.

People of the state were smart enough to see through the theatrics by Samajwadi Party leaders and will give the party a befitting reply in the state assembly elections, Maurya said, adding that people had made up their mind to vote the BJP to power.