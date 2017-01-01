Yadav family feud: Akhilesh sacks Shivpal as SP’s state unit chief

Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday removed Shivpal Singh Yadav as Samajwadi Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief and appointed MLC Naresh Uttam in his place, soon after being anointed its “president” at a disputed national convention.

Akhilesh has made Uttam the new president of SP’s state unit, replacing Shivpal, party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The appointment came soon after Akhilesh was anointed SP president, upstaging his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at a national convention of the party in Lucknow, despite Mulayam calling the meeting and the decisions taken there illegal.

Mulayam issued a hard-hitting letter saying the national convention had not been convened with permission of the national president and so decision taken there were illegal.

Soon after Uttam’s appointment, Akhilesh supporters took control of the party office and removed Shivpal’s nameplate outside his room, despite a heavy deployment of police personnel outside the office this morning.

Uttam, who is also a Member of Legislative Council, said his aim would be to ensure victory for Samajwadi Party in the next polls and make Akhilesh chief minister for another term.

Asked about ticket distribution, he said “party president” Akhilesh will decide the tickets for the remaining seats.

Uttam also addressed party workers in the office.