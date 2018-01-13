Yashwant Sinha asks BJP leaders and ministers to ‘speak up for democracy’

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha asked BJP leaders and Union ministers on Saturday to take a cue from the four Supreme Court judges to “get rid of their fear” and “speak up for democracy”.

The rebel BJP leader also likened the prevailing situation in the country with the Emergency between 1975 and 1977, and expressed concern about the government convening short sessions of Parliament.

In an unprecedented move, four SC judges had on Friday held a press conference to air their differences with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

“Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up,” he said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician insisted that democracy was under threat if Parliament was compromised and the Supreme Court was not in order. “If four senior most Supreme Court judges say democracy is under threat, we have to take their words very seriously,” he added.

He said when four senior most SC judges have gone public, it was no longer an internal matter of the court and it was imperative for every concerned citizen to raise her voice.

Citing the four judges’ comments that sensitive cases were assigned by CJI to particular benches, he said it must be clarified which were these cases. He added that it was anyway “clear like sunlight” that which cases were being talked about.

“It is obvious that attempts have been made to manage some sensitive cases,” he alleged, adding “corrective actions must be taken. People should be told which are these cases”.