Yeddyurappa’s son’s car runs over pedestrian in Karnataka

A young man died in Karnataka’s Davanagere district after being allegedly hit by a car belonging to former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa’s son, police said on Friday.

Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra was in the car when the incident occurred but was not driving the vehicle, police said.

Ravichandra, Raghavendra’s driver was booked for the incident, under sections 279, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code. “It was the MLA who informed us about the incident,” said Manjunath Gangal, deputy superintendent of police, Davanagere rural.

The victim was identified as Suresh, a resident of Madapura village in Honnalli taluk, Davanagere district, around 300 kilometres from Bengaluru. His age wasn’t immediately known.

“The incident occurred while Raghavendra’s car was passing through Madapura at about 8.40 pm,” Gangal added.

According to Gangal, there were no streetlights on that stretch of the road. “It appears that the victim was crossing the road, and the MLA’s driver could not spot him in the darkness,” Gangal said.

The 44-year-old Raghavendra represents the Shikaripura constituency in the assembly. His father is the state BJP chief and is widely expected to be the saffron party’s chief ministerial candidate when elections occur next year.